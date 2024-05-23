Event Tickets Center is Named Official Secondary Ticketing Reseller Partner for Most Valuable Promotions and the Historic Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight

Event Tickets Center Joins Forces with Most Valuable Promotions as the Official Secondary Ticketing Reseller for the Historic Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Event Tickets Center (ETC), a leading consumer destination for event tickets across North America, recently announced a new partnership with Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) to become the Official Secondary Ticketing and Marketplace Resell Partner for the boxing organization and for the highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. This epic showdown will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at the iconic AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Paul vs Tyson has already officially set the record for the highest gate of any combat sports event in Texas history.

The co-main event of Paul vs Tyson will feature the most anticipated women's boxing rematch in history between Katie Taylor and Amanda "The Real Deal" Serrano in a 10x2 undisputed super lightweight world title fight.

"We are thrilled to partner with Most Valuable Promotions for this historic fight," said Ben Kruger of Event Tickets Center. "The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson matchup is shaping up to be one of the most attended and watched fights in the history of the sport, and we are committed to providing a safe and secure platform for fans to purchase tickets from the resale market."

Due to the immense popularity of Paul vs Tyson, Taylor vs Serrano and the rest of the card, excitement for this event is soaring. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly. Event Tickets Center and Prolific 1, MVP's Official Secondary Ticketing partners, ensures fans have a trusted source to find and purchase high-demand tickets for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson match.

"Event Tickets Center is an emerging leader in the secondary ticket market, and we are confident they will provide a seamless experience for fans looking to attend this unforgettable event," said Mitch Glaser, Most Valuable Promotions' Head of Finance & Strategy.

About Event Tickets Center

Event Tickets Center is a leading provider of secondary market tickets for concerts, sporting events, theater productions, and other live events. The company offers a user-friendly platform with a vast inventory of tickets and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

About Most Valuable Promotions (MVP)

Most Valuable Promotions was founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian in 2021. With the mission to provide more creative control to fighters, MVP works to identify, grow, and maximize return for its own events and talent partners. Since inception MVP has consistently produced the biggest combat sports pay-per-view events.

How to Purchase Tickets

Fans can purchase tickets for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight at Event Tickets Center. Don't miss out on your chance to witness this legendary boxing event!

Contact Information

Jesse Morgan

Marketing Manager

jesse.morgan@eventticketscenter.net

SOURCE: Event Tickets Center

