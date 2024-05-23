Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status Redwood Pharma AB is updated

On March 21, 2024, the shares in Redwood Pharma AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. Today, on May 23, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with information on the Company's future, including plans to put forth a proposal to a general meeting for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status of the shares (REDW, ISIN code SE0021512134, order book ID 221015) in Redwood Pharma AB shall be updated. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB