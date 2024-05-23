Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A403LN | ISIN: SE0021512134 | Ticker-Symbol: 9JV0
Frankfurt
22.05.24
08:59 Uhr
0,081 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDWOOD PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDWOOD PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
23.05.2024 | 17:22
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status Redwood Pharma AB is updated

On March 21, 2024, the shares in Redwood Pharma AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of
the issuer's financial position. 

Today, on May 23, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with information
on the Company's future, including plans to put forth a proposal to a general
meeting for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth
Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its
financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status of the shares (REDW, ISIN code SE0021512134, order book ID 221015) in
Redwood Pharma AB shall be updated. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.