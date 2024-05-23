Galaxy Gaming, Inc.: Galaxy Gaming Appoints Steve Kopjo as Chief Financial Officer

LAS VEGAS, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world's largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, announces the appointment of Steve Kopjo as the company's new Chief Financial Officer. Amid an impressive career in the gaming industry, Kopjo joins Galaxy Gaming on May 28th, bringing extensive experience from senior finance and accounting positions held at various publicly traded gaming companies. With a proven track record of success, Kopjo is set to assume a pivotal role on the Executive leadership team, steering Galaxy Gaming through its next phase of growth and evolution.



With over 15 years of experience in the gaming industry, Kopjo began his career at Ernst & Young as an auditor for casino operators, acquiring his CPA license. Kopjo developed an eclectic skillset in Technical Accounting, Investor Relations, Corporate Finance, and Mergers & Acquisitions through a series of roles with both operators and suppliers, including SHLF entertainment, Wynn Resorts, Play AGS, and most recently as Vice President of Finance at Everi Holdings. Kopjo was a key member of the Play AGS team that led the company's successful IPO in 2018. At Everi Holdings since 2021, he managed debt restructuring, investor relations, FP&A, and board of director communications, and played a pivotal role in several successful mergers and acquisitions.

The appointment of Kopjo represents a significant move for Galaxy Gaming, as the Company looks to maintain its recent momentum while transitioning long-serving CFO, Harry Hagerty, to a Strategic Advisor role, from which he will continue to serve the company as a resource and contributor on strategic initiatives. Galaxy has been fortunate to have had Hagerty in the CFO role for the past seven years, during which he helped the company grow while negotiating the redemption of the founder and helping to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve as the latest casino gaming expert to join our talented and ambitious Galaxy Gaming team. His experience, leadership, work ethic, and contagious energy will without a doubt contribute to our continued growth and success," said Matt Reback, President and CEO at Galaxy Gaming. "While it is never easy to replace someone like Harry Hagerty, we are proud of how we have supported his transition from a full-time C-suite role and continue to leverage his valuable experience as a strategic advisor."

Reback added, "I've known Steve for years as a versatile finance professional with a history of navigating complex financial landscapes, executing successful merger and acquisition transactions, optimizing resource allocation through financial, planning and analysis, cultivating strong investor relationships, and ensuring precision in technical accounting. His skills and personality are a strong fit for Galaxy Gaming."

Kopjo expressed his enthusiasm about joining Galaxy Gaming, stating, "I was honored to be considered and ultimately selected for this role by Galaxy Gaming. I am excited to join a company with such a respected board of directors, talented leadership team, and robust business foundation. I have watched Galaxy Gaming from afar and always believed it was poised for continued growth, further solidifying its leading position in the gaming industry. I can't wait to join the team and support the commitment to strategic product innovation. I look forward to bringing my experience to bear as we explore ways to maximize shareholder value, ensuring Galaxy Gaming remains at the forefront of industry excellence."

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world's leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and X.

Contact:

Media:

Phylicia Middleton (702) 938-1753

Investors:

Matt Reback (702) 337-5229