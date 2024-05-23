NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of ticker code on Huhtamäki (180/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 172/24, published on May 21, 2024, the equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks already offered have been changed to have better alignment with the names of the underlying companies. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker codes for options, regular and gross return forwards in Huhtamäki (HUH1V3) with an effect from the start of trading on May 24, 2024. Old Symbol New Symbol HUH1V3 HUH The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1224514