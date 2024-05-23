Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
GlobeNewswire
23.05.2024 | 18:10
68 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of ticker code on Huhtamäki (180/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 172/24, published on May 21, 2024, the
equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks
already offered have been changed to have better alignment with the names of
the underlying companies. 



NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker codes for options, regular
and gross return forwards in Huhtamäki (HUH1V3) with an effect from the start
of trading on May 24, 2024. 



              Old Symbol             New Symbol

              HUH1V3                HUH



The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in
the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1224514
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
