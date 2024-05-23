MetricStream the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), today announced that its 12th annual US GRC Summit"Experience the Power of Connection," will commence on June 17th in Baltimore.

The two-day event will bring together several hundred GRC leaders and recognized industry experts to discuss the latest trends and best practices in Connected GRC. Over 40 sessions will focus on the risks and opportunities of AI for GRC, enterprise risk, operational risk, regulatory compliance, operational resilience, internal audit, and third-party risk, along with cyber risk and IT compliance.

"The GRC landscape is undergoing rapid change with increasing interdependencies of risks, a regulatory focus on operational resilience, and technologies like AI disrupting how we manage risk and compliance. Organizations and practitioners have to move from reactive compliance and security to proactive risk and resilience management. As a GRC leader, MetricStream is leading the way with proactive, AI-powered connected GRC strategies. The GRC summit will provide insights, ideas, and networking opportunities to enable risk leaders to take their GRC programs to new strategic levels," saidGaurav Kapoor, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, MetricStream

The GRC Summit will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities with GRC leaders from across the globe. Speakers include:

Michael Koenig, Global Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, JBS

Prabha Thomas, Chief Risk Compliance Officer, Tata Consultancy Services

Faisal Siddiqui, Deputy Chief Compliance Officer, International Finance Corporation (IFC)/World Bank Group

Ananeya Abebe, SVP, Director of Data Risk Governance, KeyBank

Bianca Forde, VP, Global Ethics Compliance Programs, Otis Worldwide Corp.

Joseph Hegge, Senior Audit Program Manager, Lockheed Martin Corporation

Madiha Fatima, Executive Director Global Head of Horizontal Risk Management, JPMorgan Chase

David Storey, VP Health, Safety Environment, dnata

Anand Narayanan, Head of Regulatory Change Management Americas, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Oded Anderman, Privacy Program Manager, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Michael Cover, Director, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Nicholas Cannon, Manager, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Jason James, Senior Business Systems Analyst, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Eduardo R. Ortiz, VP, Global Head of Cybersecurity, TTI Group, Inc.

Tolu Oyefesobi, Chief for Financial Controls and Operational Risk, Inter-American Development Bank

Jonathan Ruf, First Vice President Head of Cyber and Information Risk, Apple Bank

Arindam Majumdar, Deputy Chief Risk Officer, Bank OZK

Michael Rinard, Chief Legal Chief Compliance Officer, Mosaic Health System

Grace Beason, Director of Governance, Risk and Compliance, Guidewire Software

Spruille Braden, Head of Operational Resilience, PGIM

Jeannie Kim, VP, Enterprise Risk Management, Mitsui Co. Energy Marketing and Services (USA), Inc. (MEMS)

Gavin Anthony Grounds, CEO Co-Founder, Mercury Risk and Compliance, Former Meta Verizon

Alapan Arnab, Technology Resilience Executive, Former Scotiabank and Barclays Africa

Registration is open now for two power-packed days of 50+ speakers and over 40 sessions. Several hundred attendees will "Experience the Power of Connection" with esteemed GRC leaders who are shaping the future of risk and compliance management using AI for GRC, cyber risk, compliance, and operational resilience.

All opinions and knowledge shared are those of speakers who are industry-renowned experts, not representing or related to any organization or firm

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management, and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our ConnectedGRC and three product lines BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

