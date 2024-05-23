Watershed and Canva Announce Clean Power Innovation to Reduce Supply Chain Emissions

Co-funded by Canva and its biggest print partners, the program will clean up the Illinois grid while expanding access to renewable energy for local communities

LOS ANGELES & SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2024, the enterprise sustainability platform, and Canva , the world's only all-in-one visual communication platform, today announced a new Virtual Power Purchase Agreementsuppliers, including RPI Print , Taylor , Blooming Color , Brook & Whittle , and Digital on Demand , and will build a network of new community solar projects in Illinois while reducing the emissions of these suppliers.



The network of solar projects will bring new clean power capacity onto the Midcontinent Independent System Operator.



