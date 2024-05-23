Global Sugar Alcohol Market to Scale Beyond $2.46 Billion with 5.9% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Sugar Alcohol Gaining Attention of Patients Suffering from Diabetes to Maintain Optimum Sugar Levels

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new industry report by Fact.MR, revenue from the global Sugar Alcohol Market is projected to reach US$ 1.39 billion in 2024 and exceed $2.46 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of5.9% from 2024 to 2034. An increasing number of people suffering from diabetes across the world and more individuals looking to cut back on sugar intake are key factors driving the demand growth for sugar alcohol.

Consumption of food and drinks prepared with sugar alcohols rather than ordinary sugar is rising due to the rising prevalence of diabetes, as these products are detrimental to those who already have such a condition. A lot of people have begun using sugar alcohol to manage their weight and blood sugar levels. Sugar alcohols are becoming popular replacements for sucrose and high-fructose corn syrup because they add sweetness without having the same negative metabolic effects.

The market for sugar alcohol is growing at a steady pace as a result of consumers' growing interest in it as they choose healthier and lower-calorie foods over ordinary sugar. The food & beverages industry is extensively using sugar alcohol to produce products with clean-label ingredients.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

North America is estimated to hold 23.9% of the global market share in 2024.

of the global market share in 2024. The market in the United States is analyzed to generate revenue worth US$ 273 million by 2034.

Revenue from the application of sugar alcohol in bakery goods is projected to reach US$ 465.6 million by 2034.

The market in South Korea is calculated to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2034.

The market in China is forecasted to reach US$ 270.3 million by the end of 2034.

Based on end use, the pharmaceuticals segment will hold 36.4% of the global market share in 2024.

"Sugar alcohol is a low-calorie and low-glycemic sweetening alternative to regular sugars, making it appealing to consumers who are health-conscious and seeking to regulate their blood sugar and weight," says a Fact.MR analyst

Growing Utilization of Sugar Alcohol in Bakery Goods

Sugar alcohols are being increasingly used in bakery goods as a food texture enhancer and sugar alternative. Sugar alcohols such as sorbitol, xylitol, and erythritol add sweetness without raising blood sugar levels the way regular sugar does. This makes it a better choice for anyone attempting to reduce their sugar intake or manage conditions such as diabetes. In addition to extending shelf life, sugar alcohols add moisture to baked goods. Because it has fewer calories than sugar, it is also more enticing to those seeking low-calorie alternatives.

North America to Lead Global Sugar Alcohol Market by 2024

The North American region is set to dominate the global sugar alcohol market, holding a 23.9% share by 2024. This leadership is attributed to the high prevalence of obesity and diabetes across several countries in the region. In East Asia, the sugar alcohol market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034.

United States: Rising Demand for Natural Ingredients and Clean Labels

A significant trend in the United States benefiting sugar alcohol producers is the increasing consumer demand for natural ingredient compositions and clean labels in food and beverage items. Food and beverage manufacturers are using sugar alcohols derived from fruits (erythritol) or trees (xylitol) to meet this demand.

The expansion of the chewing gum industry in the United States is also boosting the sugar alcohol market, as xylitol is widely used in gum production. Xylitol, known for its cooling effect and ability to prevent tooth decay, is also a common ingredient in sweets and mints.

South Korea: Personal Care and Cosmetic Industry Driving Demand

South Korea's renowned personal care and cosmetic industry is generating significant demand for sugar alcohols, particularly sorbitol. Sorbitol is trending in cosmetics and personal care products due to its excellent moisturizing and nourishing properties. This sugar alcohol is also used to preserve and enhance the texture of personal care and cosmetic products, making it a valuable ingredient in the industry.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the sugar alcohol market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (sorbitol, mannitol, xylitol, maltitol, lactitol, erythritol, isomalt), application (bakery goods, sweet spreads, confectionery & chewing gum, beverages, dairy products, others), and end use (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, direct sales), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

