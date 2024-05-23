Arkisys Ground Demo Shows We Can Now Build Satellites in Space

Arkisys Port Module Successfully Assembles Satellite Parts in Just One Hour

Arkisys, an innovative space company based in Los Angeles, has achieved a groundbreaking accomplishment by assembling a prototype satellite in just one hour on their ground testbed, thanks to a collaboration with SpaceWerx.

"We aim to move space system integration from the ground to orbit," said Dr. Rahul Rughani, Chief Systems Engineer at Arkisys. "Our Port architecture for space is designed to allow any space system or payload to be modified, upgraded, or changed after launch using our stable and safe platforms."

Backed by the advanced Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and SpaceWerx, Arkisys has been making impressive strides. "Space is currently a throwaway culture," says Dave Barnhart, founder and CEO. "Every other platform on Earth can be extended and repurposed, but not space. We want to change that."

Arkisys Ports use multiple connecting interfaces, robotics, and a universal data protocol translator to support customers of all sizes and types, helping them grow in orbit. They are one of the few companies worldwide developing platforms that integrate new technology from multiple sources into a true orbital services platform.

For these groundbreaking demonstrations, Arkisys teamed up with Motiv Space Systems, iBOSS, Texas A&M University, and Novawurks. They successfully proved that complex space platform assembly can shift from ground to space. Arkisys is leading the way in creating sustainable space systems that can grow and upgrade over time, opening up new possibilities and revenue streams in space. Arkisys is inviting global industry players to participate in multiple tests through the summer of 2024. "Our testbed and rapid integration capability is like a high-performance racing garage for space hardware," said Noah Gladden, Chief of Manufacturing at Arkisys. "The coolest part is helping companies move space system integration and optimization from ground to orbit." The Arkisys Port architecture aims to transform single-use, single-life space systems into long-term, sustainable platforms. Having the ability to integrate on orbit means no longer having to throw anything away in space.

About Arkisys

Arkisys, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, California, empowers customers to grow and enhance their space capabilities in orbit. They create spacecraft architectures and platform solutions that open up in-space services, offering affordable space-based services for any organization, company, government, or academic institution interested in next-generation on-orbit space-based commerce. For more information, visit Arkisys.com.

About Novawurks

Novawurks provides advanced modular spacecraft assemblies with their unique HISat modules, which can be configured and changed to accommodate any type of space system development both on the ground and in orbit.

About Motiv Space Systems

Motiv Space Systems offers advanced robotics and motion control solutions for the extreme environment of space, solving challenging problems with reliable, cost-effective, state-of-the-art solutions. Visit Motiv Space Systems for more information.

About iBOSS

iBOSS provides advanced space systems interfaces and coupling kits for the ISAM market, with their iSSI (intelligent Space Systems Interface) already demonstrated in space in 2022 and being used in various ISAM architectures.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: operations@arkisys.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arkisys/

Tel: +1 (866) ARK-ISYS

SOURCE: Arkisys

View the original press release on accesswire.com