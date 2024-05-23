LyondellBasell Innovative Collaboration With CORADIN and Dermalogica Resulted in Award-Winning Packaging

HOUSTON, TX and ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) has collaborated with CORADIN and Dermalogica to create a more sustainable solution for the GREENIS® Dispenser, leveraging its innovative CirculenRecover solution for the award-winning packaging.

To accomplish this, CORADIN and Dermalogica teamed up with LYB to select the best Post-Consumer Resin (PCR) for this demanding cosmetics application, which required both functionality and aesthetics. LYB provided a high-quality solution with its CirculenRecover polypropylene (PP) polymer made from plastic waste through a mechanical recycling process. This solution achieved an optimal balance of performance, aesthetics, and recycled content. The new Greenis® Dispenser, made with over 75% PCR, received numerous awards, including the World Star Winner 2024 Award in the Health & Personal Care category, for its recyclability, sustainability, ergonomics, and waste reduction qualities.

"The GREENIS® Dispenser shows how recycled material can replace conventional fossil-based feedstock, improving circularity and environmental performance for the packaging industry," said Paula Sanabria, Senior Director, Marketing & Commercial Development, Circular and Low Carbon Solutions at LYB. "We are happy to contribute to new recycled products that support a lower greenhouse gas footprint while helping improve consumer experience with product ergonomics, functionality, aesthetics, and lighter weight."

This collaboration demonstrates what joint efforts can achieve in our industry: a more sustainable, high-quality, lightweight, user-friendly, and e-commerce-friendly award-winning1 product with a reduction in use of fossil resources. Through collaboration, we can help to end plastic waste in the environment and create solutions for everyday sustainable living.

"The GREENIS® Dispenser development project is the result of strong collaboration between the Californian Brand Dermalogica that has a firm commitment towards sustainable packaging solutions, and UNILEVER Prestige Brands. LYB has been very supportive to find the best recycled material that allowed winning all the technical challenges around the innovative package. LYB is a very appreciated partner of CORADIN, recognized within our company for quality polymer materials and great support" said Florence Bidamant, Associate General Manager & CCMO at CORADIN. "The four awards show the recognition of the packaging experts and encourage the CORADIN Team to work and innovate further."

"When we partner in sustainability, we all win," says Aurelian Lis, CEO of Dermalogica. "As leaders in the professional skin care industry, we need to create intuitive, premium packaging solutions that don't compromise the health of our planet. By working with innovative partners, we can make meaningful changes that impact our industry and the planet for good."

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) - a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

About CORADIN

CORADIN is a dynamic French based company specializing in the development and production of innovative solutions for the hygiene and beauty, pharmaceutical, medical devices and diagnostics, health and animal well-being industries.

CORADIN innovates to offer its customers new packaging and unique devices and invests in production means adapted to meet their current and future needs.

Known for being agile and innovative, CORADIN is a company that has a strong CSR policy and is committed to bringing sustainable solutions to the market.

For more than 20 years, CORADIN has been marketing products for Health, Hygiene and Beauty which are manufactured in a very clean production environment. CORADIN meets the ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and ISO 15378 standards, and has been awarded ECOVADIS Platinum.

For more information, please visit www.coradin.com or follow @CORADIN on LinkedIn

About Dermalogica

Used by skin care professionals around the world, Dermalogica delivers skin treatment expertise with every touch. In 1983, founder Jane Wurwand identified a gap in professional skin care training and created the International Dermal Institute to provide advanced, post-graduate education. Wurwand launched Dermalogica in 1986, bucking the era's industry trends in favor of clean formulas, a minimalist look, and commitment to skin health, not beauty.

Dermalogica today trains 100,000 skin therapists per year in advanced technologies and services. Products are formulated for the treatment room, used daily in the hands of licensed skin therapists and by millions people for professional results at home. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Dermalogica is made in the USA, with products sold in more than 80 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.dermalogica.com.

1WorldStar Winner: Greenis Dispenser

