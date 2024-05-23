AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "aa" (Superior) of iptiQ Life S.A. (Luxembourg). The entity is a subsidiary of Swiss Re Ltd. (Swiss Re).

These Credit Ratings (ratings) have been placed under review with negative implications following Swiss Re's announcement on 16 May 2024 that it plans to withdraw from iptiQ business. The ratings are expected to remain under review until AM Best has assessed the impact of this strategic change on iptiQ Life S.A.'s rating fundamentals.

