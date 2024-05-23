PEDEVCO Corp.: PEDEVCO to Participate in the 2024 Louisiana Energy Conference

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) today announced that the Company will be participating in the 2024 Louisiana Energy Conference on Wednesday, May 29th, to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans located at 2 Canal St., New Orleans, Louisiana.

J. Douglas Schick, President of the Company, will be participating in a panel discussion called "U.S. Onshore E&P - Multi Basins Approach Reduces Portfolio Risk," and will be available to meet with investors during the Conference. Additional details on the event are available at www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED), is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the United States. The Company's principal assets are its Permian Basin Asset located in the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin in eastern New Mexico, and its D-J Basin Asset located in the D-J Basin in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado, and Laramie County, Wyoming. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information about PEDEVCO can be found at www.pedevco.com .

