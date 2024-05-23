Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt in die Doppel-Chance investieren?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DN73 | ISIN: US70532Y3036 | Ticker-Symbol: UD1P
Frankfurt
23.05.24
08:08 Uhr
0,890 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PEDEVCO CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEDEVCO CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8300,86022:42
0,8200,85022:00
ACCESSWIRE
23.05.2024 | 22:27
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PEDEVCO Corp.: PEDEVCO to Participate in the 2024 Louisiana Energy Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) today announced that the Company will be participating in the 2024 Louisiana Energy Conference on Wednesday, May 29th, to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans located at 2 Canal St., New Orleans, Louisiana.

J. Douglas Schick, President of the Company, will be participating in a panel discussion called "U.S. Onshore E&P - Multi Basins Approach Reduces Portfolio Risk," and will be available to meet with investors during the Conference. Additional details on the event are available at www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED), is a publicly traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the United States. The Company's principal assets are its Permian Basin Asset located in the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin in eastern New Mexico, and its D-J Basin Asset located in the D-J Basin in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado, and Laramie County, Wyoming. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information about PEDEVCO can be found at www.pedevco.com.

CONTACT:

PEDEVCO Corp.
(713) 221-1768
PR@pedevco.com

SOURCE: PEDEVCO Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.