The Chemours Company: Chemours Washington Works Awards Five Local Students With Scholarships

Part of the Future of Chemistry Scholarship program, the scholarships reflect Chemours' commitment to the community and investment in the future STEM workforce

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / As part of a global initiative to increase access to science and technical education, Chemours' Washington Works site has awarded scholarships to five local students who will pursue study in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) fields at universities this fall. The scholarships are part of Chemours' Future of Chemistry Scholarship program-a campaign to deliver scholarships to talented, high-potential young people who live in communities where the company operates and who will study a STEM-related field in college. Chemours Washington Works plans to invest nearly $1.1M in scholarships through 2030. The 2024 Future of Chemistry Scholarship recipients include George Ankrom, David Cobb, Bobbi Murphy, Andrea Mahr, and Ella Mendenhall.

George Ankrom, a Belleville, West Virginia resident, David Cobb, a Parkersburg native, and Bobbi Murphy, a resident of Davisville, have received two-year technical STEM scholarships in partnership with West Virginia University - Parkersburg. The $7,000 per year scholarships will support George, David, and Bobbi as they pursue the Associates in Applied Sciences: Production Technician Program. Andrea Mahr of Newport and Ella Mendenhall of Rutland, Ohio, will attend Ohio University. Andrea plans to study Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, while Ella intends to pursue an Engineering degree. Both have received four-year, renewable scholarships of $10,000 per year for their academic studies.

As a company, Chemours has pledged to invest $50 million by 2030 in safety and sustainability programs in communities near our sites and to broaden access to STEM education as part of its Corporate Responsibility Commitment goals. Washington Works Plant Manager James Hollingsworth was excited to celebrate with the students at a dinner held in their honor at the Blennerhassett Hotel. He shared, "We are happy to have the opportunity to help you pursue your STEM degrees. As the field continues to grow, smart problem-solvers like you are more important than ever. When you complete your programs, please keep Chemours in mind. We are always looking for individuals with the skill set you will develop over the next years."

Washington Works also promotes STEM education by partnering with area elementary, middle schools, and high schools, as well as Discovery World on Market, a Parkersburg children's museum. Over the years, the site employees have worked with local schools on science fairs, led "Fun with Science" programs, and participated in job fairs. In addition, the site is working to deepen its relationship with the Wood County Technical Center to improve access to technical degrees to create a more capable, diverse STEM workforce of the future.

Chemours' Washington Works proudly supports its college engineers with Co-Op opportunities and has partnered with West Virginia University - Parkersburg for a "learn and earn" program that allows students in the STEM field to work a semester and go to college a semester. As a result, many of the participating students have graduated and are now proud Washington Works employees.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Chemours Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: The Chemours Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/chemours-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Chemours Company

View the original press release on accesswire.com