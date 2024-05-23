Six oral and poster presentations will highlight breadth of clinical program and potential utility of epcoritamab-bysp in patients with difficult-to-treat lymphomas across multiple lines of therapy and histologies where high unmet needs exist

Results from two studies evaluating tisotumab vedotin in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer accepted for oral and poster presentations, respectively

First presentation of Phase 2 study of acasunlimab (also known as GEN1046/BNT311) in patients with previously treated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC)

Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that multiple abstracts evaluating epcoritamab, a T-cell engaging bispecific antibody administered subcutaneously, tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), and acasunlimab (also known as GEN1046/BNT311), an investigational bispecific antibody, will be presented at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held in Chicago, IL and virtually, May 31-June 2, 2024.

"The data being presented this year at ASCO demonstrate Genmab's significant progress towards our mission to develop novel antibody therapies with the goal of improving the lives of people impacted by cancer," said Dr. Judith Klimovsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Genmab.

Presentations will include data from multiple clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of epcoritamab in a variety of treatment settings and patient populations, including a rapid oral presentation evaluating epcoritamab in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide (R2) in patients with previously untreated follicular lymphoma (FL) and a second rapid oral presentation showcasing results from the pivotal and cycle 1 dose optimization cohorts of EPCORE NHL-1 evaluating epcoritamab in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) FL.

Data from the Phase 2 innovaTV 207 trial, evaluating tisotumab vedotin in pretreated patients with relapsed/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma will be presented during a rapid oral session. Additionally, results from the Phase 3 innovaTV 301 trial evaluating tisotumab vedotin in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy will be presented.

Finally, data from the Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating acasunlimab as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with previously treated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) will be presented for the first time during a poster presentation.

The safety and efficacy of these investigational medicines have not been established for these uses.

Virtual mid- to late-stage pipeline update at ASCO 2024

On Monday, June 3, at 9:00 AM CDT (10:00 AM EDT/4:00 PM CEST), Genmab will host a review of data presented at ASCO from its mid- to late-stage pipeline. The event will be virtual and webcast live. Details, including the webcast link and registration will be available on www.genmab.com. This meeting is not an official program of the ASCO Annual Meeting.

All abstracts accepted for presentation have been published and may be accessed online via the ASCO Meeting Library.

Abstracts accepted for presentation at ASCO:

Epcoritamab:

Abstract Number Abstract Title Type of Presentation Date/Time of Presentation 7014 Epcoritamab with rituximab lenalidomide (R2) in previously untreated (1L) follicular lymphoma (FL) and epcoritamab maintenance in FL: EPCORE NHL 2 arms 6 and 7 Rapid Oral June 2, 4:30-6:00 PM CDT 7015 EPCORE NHL 1 follicular lymphoma (FL) cycle (C) 1 optimization (OPT) cohort: Expanding the clinical utility of epcoritamab in relapsed or refractory (R/R) FL Rapid Oral June 2, 4:30-6:00 PM CDT 7029 Subcutaneous Epcoritamab (SC epcor) administered outpatient (outpt) for relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma (FL): Results from Phase 2 EPCORE NHL-6 Poster June 3, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT 7032 Epcoritamab R-DHAX/C in transplant-eligible patients (pts) with high-risk relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) Poster June 3, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT 7037 Subcutaneous epcoritamab GemOx in patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL: Updated results from EPCORE NHL-2 Poster June 3, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT 7039 Extended follow-up results beyond 2.5 years from the pivotal NHL-1 EPCORE trial: Subcutaneous epcoritamab monotherapy in patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma (R/R LBCL) Poster June 3, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT TPS7084 EPCORE FL-2: Phase 3 trial of epcoritamab with rituximab and lenalidomide (R2) vs chemoimmunotherapy or R2 in previously untreated follicular lymphoma Poster June 3, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Tisotumab Vedotin:

Abstract Number Abstract Title Type of Presentation Date/Time of Presentation 6012 Tisotumab vedotin in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma: updated analysis from innovaTV 207 Part C Rapid Oral June 3, 8:00-9:30 AM CDT 5531 Tisotumab vedotin in 2L/3L recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer: subsequent therapy data from ENGOT-cx12/GOG-3057/innovaTV 301 Poster June 3, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Acasunlimab:

Abstract Number Abstract Title Type of Presentation Date/Time of Presentation 2533 Acasunlimab (DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB) alone or in combination with pembrolizumab (pembro) in patients (pts) with previously treated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC): initial results of a randomized, open-label, Phase 2 trial Poster June 1, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

About Epcoritamab

Epcoritamab-bysp is an IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab's proprietary DuoBody technology and administered subcutaneously. Genmab's DuoBody-CD3 technology is designed to direct cytotoxic T cells selectively to elicit an immune response towards target cell types. Epcoritamab is designed to simultaneously bind to CD3 on T-cells and CD20 on B-cells and induces T-cell mediated killing of CD20+ cells.i Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie as part of the companies' oncology collaboration.

Epcoritamab has received regulatory approval in certain lymphoma indications in several territories. Use of epcoritamab in FL is not approved in the U.S. or in the EU or in any other territory. Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies will share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization.

Genmab and AbbVie continue to evaluate the use of epcoritamab as a monotherapy, and in combination, across lines of therapy in a range of hematologic malignancies. This includes four ongoing phase 3, open-label, randomized trials including a trial evaluating epcoritamab as a monotherapy in patients with R/R DLBCL compared to investigators choice chemotherapy (NCT: 04628494), a trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with R-CHOP in adult participants with newly diagnosed DLBCL (NCT: 05578976), a trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide in patients with R/R FL (NCT: 05409066), and a trial evaluating epcoritamab in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide (R2) compared to chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated FL (NCT: 06191744). The safety and efficacy of epcoritamab has not been established for these investigational uses.

EPKINLY(epcoritamab-bysp) U.S. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Important Warnings-EPKINLY can cause serious side effects, including:

Cytokine release syndrome (CRS) , which is common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or life-threatening. To help reduce your risk of CRS, you may receive other medicines before receiving EPKINLY and you will also be given smaller doses of EPKINLY for the first 2 doses (called "step-up" dosing). Your first full dose of EPKINLY will be given on day 15 of your first cycle of treatment and you should be hospitalized for 24 hours after due to risk of CRS and neurologic problems. If your dose of EPKINLY is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule.

, which is common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or life-threatening. To help reduce your risk of CRS, you may receive other medicines before receiving EPKINLY and you will also be given smaller doses of EPKINLY for the first 2 doses (called "step-up" dosing). Your first full dose of EPKINLY will be given on day 15 of your first cycle of treatment and you should be hospitalized for 24 hours after due to risk of CRS and neurologic problems. If your dose of EPKINLY is delayed for any reason, you may need to repeat the step-up dosing schedule. Neurologic problems that can be life-threatening and lead to death. Neurologic problems may happen days or weeks after you receive EPKINLY.

Tell your healthcare provider or get medical help right away if you develop a fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher; dizziness or lightheadedness; trouble breathing; chills; fast heartbeat; feeling anxious; headache; confusion; shaking (tremors); problems with balance and movement, such as trouble walking; trouble speaking or writing; confusion and disorientation; drowsiness, tiredness or lack of energy; muscle weakness; seizures; or memory loss. These may be symptoms of CRS or neurologic problems. Do not drive or use heavy machinery or do other dangerous activities if you have any symptoms that impair consciousness until your symptoms go away.

EPKINLY can cause other serious side effects, including:

Infections that may lead to death. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of infection during treatment, including fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, cough, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, painful rash, sore throat, pain during urination, or feeling weak or generally unwell.

that may lead to death. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any symptoms of infection during treatment, including fever of 100.4°F (38°C) or higher, cough, chest pain, tiredness, shortness of breath, painful rash, sore throat, pain during urination, or feeling weak or generally unwell. Low blood cell counts are common during treatment with EPKINLY and can be serious or severe. Your healthcare provider will check your blood cell counts during treatment. EPKINLY may cause low blood cell counts, including low white blood cells (neutropenia), which can increase your risk for infection; low red blood cells (anemia), which can cause tiredness and shortness of breath; and low platelets (thrombocytopenia), which can cause bruising or bleeding problems.

Your healthcare provider will monitor you for symptoms of CRS, neurologic problems, infections, and low blood cell counts during treatment with EPKINLY. Your healthcare provider may temporarily stop or completely stop treatment with EPKINLY if you develop certain side effects.

Before you receive EPKINLY, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you have an infection, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, or are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. If you receive EPKINLY while pregnant, it may harm your unborn baby. If you are a female who can become pregnant, your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with EPKINLY and you should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment and for 4 months after your last dose of EPKINLY. Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant or think that you may be pregnant during treatment with EPKINLY. Do not breastfeed during treatment with EPKINLY and for 4 months after your last dose of EPKINLY.

The most common side effects of EPKINLY include CRS, tiredness, muscle and bone pain, injection site reactions, fever, stomach-area (abdominal) pain, nausea, and diarrhea. These are not all the possible side effects of EPKINLY. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

You are encouraged to report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch or to Genmab US, Inc. at 1-855-4GENMAB (1-855-443-6622).

Please see Medication Guide, including Important Warnings.

About Tisotumab Vedotin

Tisotumab vedotin is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) composed of Genmab's human monoclonal antibody directed to tissue factor (TF) and Pfizer's ADC technology that utilizes a protease-cleavable linker that covalently attaches the microtubule-disrupting agent monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) to the antibody. Nonclinical data suggest that the anticancer activity of tisotumab vedotin is due to the binding of the ADC to TF-expressing cancer cells, followed by internalization of the ADC-TF complex, and release of MMAE via proteolytic cleavage. MMAE disrupts the microtubule network of actively dividing cells, leading to cell cycle arrest and apoptotic cell death. In vitro, tisotumab vedotin also mediates antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis and antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity. Tisotumab vedotin is co-owned by Genmab and Pfizer, under an agreement in which the companies share costs and profits for the product on a 50:50 basis.

Tisotumab vedotin has received full approval by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer (r/mCC) with disease progression on or after chemotherapy. Tisotumab vedotin in HNSCC is not approved in any country, including the U.S. and the EU.

TIVDAK (tisotumab vedotin-tftv) U.S. IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Indication

TIVDAK is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer (r/mCC) with disease progression on or after chemotherapy.

Important Safety Information

BOXED WARNING: OCULAR TOXICITY

TIVDAK can cause severe ocular toxicities resulting in changes in vision, including severe vision loss, and corneal ulceration. Conduct an ophthalmic exam, including an assessment of ocular symptoms, visual acuity, and slit lamp exam of the anterior segment of the eye prior to initiation of TIVDAK, prior to every cycle for the first nine cycles, and as clinically indicated. Adhere to the required premedication and eye care before, during, and after infusion. Withhold TIVDAK until improvement and resume, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue, based on severity.

Warnings and Precautions

Ocular adverse reactions: TIVDAK can cause severe ocular adverse reactions, including conjunctivitis, keratopathy (keratitis, punctate keratitis, and ulcerative keratitis), and dry eye (increased lacrimation, eye pain, eye discharge, pruritus, irritation, and foreign body sensation), that may lead to changes in vision and/or corneal ulceration.

Ocular adverse reactions occurred in 55% of patients with cervical cancer treated with TIVDAK across clinical trials. The most common were conjunctivitis (32%), dry eye (24%), keratopathy (17%), and blepharitis (5%). Grade 3 ocular adverse reactions occurred in 3.3% of patients, including severe ulcerative keratitis in 1.2% of patients. Nine patients (2.1%) experienced ulcerative keratitis (including one with perforation requiring corneal transplantation), six (1.4%) conjunctival ulcer, four (0.9%) corneal erosion, two (0.5%) conjunctival erosion, and two (0.5%) symblepharon.

In innovaTV 301, 8 patients (3.2%) experienced delayed ocular adverse reactions occurring more than 30 days after discontinuation of TIVDAK. These adverse reactions included 3 patients with ulcerative keratitis, and one patient (each) with keratitis, punctate keratitis and corneal erosion, blepharitis and conjunctival hyperemia, conjunctival scar, and conjunctivitis and xerophthalmia.

Refer patients to an eye care provider to conduct an ophthalmic exam prior to initiation of TIVDAK, prior to every cycle for the first nine cycles, and as clinically indicated. The exam should include visual acuity, slit lamp exam of the anterior segment of the eye, and an assessment of normal eye movement and ocular signs or symptoms which include dry or irritated eyes, eye secretions, or blurry vision.

Adhere to the required premedication and eye care before, during, and after infusion to reduce the risk of ocular adverse reactions. Monitor for ocular toxicity and promptly refer patients to an eye care provider for any new or worsening ocular signs and symptoms. Withhold, reduce, or permanently discontinue TIVDAK based on the severity or persistence of the ocular adverse reaction.

Peripheral Neuropathy (PN) occurred in 39% of cervical cancer patients treated with TIVDAK across clinical trials; 6% of patients experienced Grade 3 PN. PN adverse reactions included peripheral sensory neuropathy (23%), PN (5%), paresthesia (3.8%), peripheral sensorimotor neuropathy (3.3%), muscular weakness (2.8%), and peripheral motor neuropathy (2.4%). One patient with another tumor type treated with TIVDAK at the recommended dose developed Guillain- Barre syndrome.

Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of neuropathy such as paresthesia, tingling or a burning sensation, neuropathic pain, muscle weakness, or dysesthesia. For new or worsening PN, withhold, then dose reduce, or permanently discontinue TIVDAK based on the severity of PN.

Hemorrhage occurred in 51% of cervical cancer patients treated with TIVDAK across clinical trials. The most common all grade hemorrhage adverse reaction was epistaxis (33%). Grade 3 hemorrhage occurred in 4% of patients.

Monitor patients for pulmonary symptoms of pneumonitis. Symptoms may include hypoxia, cough, dyspnea or interstitial infiltrates on radiologic exams. Infectious, neoplastic, and other causes for such symptoms should be excluded through appropriate investigations. Withhold TIVDAK for patients who develop persistent or recurrent Grade 2 pneumonitis and consider dose reduction. Permanently discontinue TIVDAK in all patients with Grade 3 or 4 pneumonitis.

Pneumonitis that is severe, life-threatening, or fatal can occur in patients treated with antibody-drug conjugates containing vedotin, including TIVDAK. Among cervical cancer patients treated with TIVDAK across clinical trials, 4 patients (0.9%) experienced pneumonitis, including 1 patient who had a fatal outcome.

Monitor patients for pulmonary symptoms of pneumonitis. Symptoms may include hypoxia, cough, dyspnea or interstitial infiltrates on radiologic exams. Infectious, neoplastic, and other causes for symptoms should be excluded through appropriate investigations. Withhold TIVDAK for patients who develop persistent or recurrent Grade 2 pneumonitis and consider dose reduction. Permanently discontinue TIVDAK in all patients with Grade 3 or 4 pneumonitis.

Severe cutaneous adverse reactions (SCAR), including events of fatal or life-threatening Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS), can occur in patients treated with TIVDAK. SCAR occurred in 1.6% of cervical cancer patients treated with TIVDAK across clinical trials. Grade =3 SCAR occurred in 0.5% of patients, including 1 patient who had a fatal outcome.

Monitor patients for signs or symptoms of SCAR, which include target lesions, worsening skin reactions, blistering or peeling of the skin, painful sores in mouth, nose, throat, or genital area, fever or flu-like symptoms, and swollen lymph nodes. If signs or symptoms of SCAR occur, withhold TIVDAK until the etiology of the reaction has been determined. Early consultation with a specialist is recommended to ensure greater diagnostic accuracy and appropriate management. Permanently discontinue TIVDAK for confirmed Grade 3 or 4 SCAR, including SJS.

Embryo-fetal toxicity: TIVDAK can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with TIVDAK and for 2 months after the last dose. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with TIVDAK and for 4 months after the last dose.

Adverse Reactions

Across clinical trials of TIVDAK in 425 patients with r/mCC, the most common (=25%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were hemoglobin decreased (45%), PN (39%), conjunctival adverse reactions (38%), nausea (37%), fatigue (36%), aspartate aminotransferase increased (33%), epistaxis (33%), alopecia (31%), alanine aminotransferase increased (30%), and hemorrhage (28%).

innovaTV 301 Study: 250 patients with r/mCC with disease progression on or after systemic therapy

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 33% of patients receiving TIVDAK; the most common (=2%) were urinary tract infection (4.8%), small intestinal obstruction (2.4%), sepsis, abdominal pain, and hemorrhage (each 2%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.6% of patients who received TIVDAK, including acute kidney injury, pneumonia, sepsis, and SJS (each 0.4%).

Adverse reactions leading to permanent discontinuation occurred in 15% of patients receiving TIVDAK; the most common (=3%) were PN and ocular adverse reactions (each 6%). Adverse reactions leading to dose interruption occurred in 39% of patients receiving TIVDAK; the most common (=3%) were ocular adverse reactions (16%) and PN (6%). Adverse reactions leading to dose reduction occurred in 30% of patients receiving TIVDAK; the most common (=3%) were PN and ocular adverse reactions (each 10%). The ocular adverse reactions included conjunctival disorders (4.8%), keratopathy (4%), and dry eye (0.8%).

innovaTV 204 Study: 101 patients with r/mCC with disease progression on or after chemotherapy

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 43% of patients; the most common (=3%) were ileus (6%), hemorrhage (5%), pneumonia (4%), PN, sepsis, constipation, and pyrexia (each 3%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4% of patients who received TIVDAK, including septic shock, pneumonitis, sudden death, and multisystem organ failure (each 1%).

Adverse reactions leading to permanent discontinuation occurred in 13% of patients receiving TIVDAK; the most common (=3%) were PN (5%) and corneal adverse reactions (4%). Adverse reactions leading to dose interruption occurred in 47% of patients; the most common (=3%) were PN (8%), conjunctival adverse reactions, and hemorrhage (each 4%). Adverse reactions leading to dose reduction occurred in 23% of patients; the most common (=3%) were conjunctival adverse reactions (9%) and corneal adverse reactions (8%).

Drug Interactions

Strong CYP3A4 inhibitors: Concomitant use with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors may increase unconjugated monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) exposure, which may increase the risk of TIVDAK adverse reactions. Closely monitor patients for TIVDAK adverse reactions.

Use in Specific Populations

Moderate or severe hepatic impairment: MMAE exposure and adverse reactions are increased. Avoid use.

Lactation: Advise lactating women not to breastfeed during TIVDAK treatment and for at least 3 weeks after the last dose.

Please see full prescribing information, including BOXED WARNING for TIVDAK here

About Acasunlimab (GEN1046/BNT311)

Acasunlimab (GEN1046/BNT311) is an investigational PD-L1x4-1BB bispecific antibody fusing Genmab's proprietary DuoBody technology platform and BioNTech's proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies. Acasunlimab is designed to elicit an antitumor response via conditional activation of 4-1BB on T cells and natural killer (NK) cells, which is strictly dependent on simultaneous binding of the PD-L1 arm.

Acasunlimab is being developed in collaboration with BioNTech SE under a license and collaboration agreement and is currently in Phase 2 of development.

Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov for more information about Genmab's clinical trials.

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose of guiding its unstoppable team to strive toward improving the lives of patients with innovative and differentiated antibody therapeutics. For 25 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has invented next-generation antibody technology platforms and leveraged translational, quantitative and data sciences, resulting in a proprietary pipeline including bispecific T-cell engagers, antibody-drug conjugates, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators and effector function-enhanced antibodies. By 2030, Genmab's vision is to transform the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases with knock-your-socks-off (KYSO) antibody medicines.?

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with international presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit?Genmab.com?and follow us on?LinkedIn and X.

i Engelberts et al. "DuoBody-CD3xCD20 induces potent T-cell-mediated killing of malignant B cells in preclinical models and provides opportunities for subcutaneous dosing." EBioMedicine. 2020;52:102625. DOI: 10.1016/j.ebiom.2019.102625

