Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - mCloud Technologies Corp. (TSXV: MCLD.H) ("mCloud" or the "Company") a provider of cloud technology solutions optimizing the performance, reliability, and sustainability of energy-intensive assets today provided an update on the Company and its next steps.

On March 29, 2023, the Company announced it had assembled a special committee, composed of independent members of mCloud's Board of Directors (the "Special Committee") with the intention of maximizing value and facilitating the Company's exploration of strategic alternatives (the Company's "Strategic Process").

Today, the Company announced it intends to move the Strategic Process to its next steps while maintaining its operational plans grounded in the delivery of mCloud's AssetCare® solutions through its strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The Company plans to further grow its presence and relationships with key customers and partners in Saudi Arabia, which the Company continues to view as a highly strategic market.

In furtherance of the Company's Strategic Process and plans, the Company also announced today it is taking steps to ensure the highest likelihood of success in the Strategic Process and in full coordination and compliance with the statutory and legal requirements for a potential transaction. Effective May 22, 2024:

All Independent Directors of mCloud's Board of Directors have resigned

All officers of the Company, with the exception of the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Growth Officer, have resigned

Until such time that a transaction is complete, the Company will entertain alternate structures for transactions involving the entire business, including a sale of mCloud or its strategic assets. The Company is currently taking steps to create a new corporate structure that will possess the key resources and talent required to execute on the strategic ambitions of new prospective strategic and financial stakeholders. There can be no assurances that the current path or any alternate transaction will be completed.

The Company noted the steps being taken today are expected to address a significant number of legacy accrued liabilities and expenses, reduce ongoing operating costs while improving the likelihood of a successful outcome for Company stakeholders.

In relation to the Company's restructuring initiatives, one of the Company's secured lenders, ATB Financial made a court application in Q1 2024 to appoint a receiver over mCloud's subsidiary, NGRAIN (Canada) Corporation ("NGRAIN"). The Company is cooperating with the NGRAIN receiver to obtain an optimum outcome as part of the Company's broader restructuring initiatives. In addition, Emissions Reduction Corp. (formerly Carbon Royalty Corp.) filed a lawsuit in the State of New York against mCloud's subsidiary, mCloud Technologies (USA) Inc. ("mCloud USA") and the Company, alleging breach of the promissory note granted by Carbon Royalty Corp. to mCloud USA, which mCloud USA intends to defend vigorously.

