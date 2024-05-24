Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 23, 2024) - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) (OTCQX: JRNGF) ("Journey", or the "Company") announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held today pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Journey is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved by the shareholders and the details of the voting results are contained below.

1. Fixing the Number of Directors to be elected at the meeting

On a vote by proxy, the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at six members. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 17,832,083 87.18 2,621,524 12.82

2. Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the by-laws of the Company:

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Craig H. Hansen 17,299,835 86.65 2,664,442 13.35 Jenna M. Kaye 17,292,135 86.62 2,672,141 13.38 Thomas J. Mullane 17,298,138 86.65 2,666,139 13.35 Reginald S. Smith 17,289,915 86.60 2,674,362 13.40 Scott A. Treadwell 17,145,664 85.88 2,818,612 14.12 Alex G. Verge 17,282,601 86.57 2,681,676 13.43

3. Appointment of Auditor

On a vote by proxy, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration as such. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 20,342,272 99.46 111,335 0.54

For further information contact:

Alex G. Verge

President and Chief Executive Officer

403-303-3232

alex.verge@journeyenergy.ca

or

Gerry Gilewicz

Chief Financial Officer

403-303-3238

gerry.gilewicz@journeyenergy.ca

Journey Energy Inc.

700, 517 - 10th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2R 0A8

403-294-1635

www.journeyenergy.ca

