Electronic Team, Inc.: Meet New MacDroid 2.0

Discover the new Wi-Fi mode for seamless wireless file transfers between your Mac and Android devices
ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Electronic Team, Inc. is thrilled to unveil the latest version of MacDroid, the ultimate Android file manager for Mac. This update brings an exciting addition: Wi-Fi connection mode. From now on, users can transfer files between their Mac and Android devices wirelessly, with just a few clicks.
Also, this release includes macOS native mount type, a significant enhancement to MacDroid's performance during file operations such as opening, editing and transferring.
MacDroid seamlessly mounts Android as a drive on Mac, enabling users to browse and work with files directly from Finder. Whether it's photos, videos, music, or entire folders, MacDroid offers a smooth and hassle-free transfer experience, making it the go-to solution for Mac users seeking efficient file management.
Key highlights of MacDroid:
- Versatile Compatibility. MacDroid works with all MTP and Android devices, no matter the brand.
- Intuitive Interface. The app has a user-friendly interface, making file transfer easy and convenient.
- Two-Way Transfer. The app allows bidirectional file transfer between Mac and Android devices.
- Easy-to-Use. No complex settings, plugins, or extensions are required.
- USB and Wi-Fi Connection. MacDroid supports both wired and wireless connections for added flexibility.
- Finder Integration. Users can access and manage Android files directly from the Finder window on their Mac.
- Regular Updates. MacDroid receives regular updates to ensure compatibility with the latest Mac and Android operating systems.
Watch the video below to learn more about MacDroid 2.0.
MacDroid has a FREE version that comes only with one-way transfer functionality. The PRO version, priced at $19.99 per year, provides bidirectional file transfer capabilities and includes regular updates. This version offers a free, 7-day full-featured trial.
MacDroid 2.0 is available to download from the website and the Mac App Store.
About Electronic Team, Inc.
Electronic Team, Inc. is a software development company specializing in creating USB and COM virtualization, file management, remote support, and media solutions. With a focus on simplicity, reliability, and performance, their products are designed to enhance user productivity and efficiency in various digital environments.
Contact Information
Oleksii Kozhushko
Product Marketing Manager
oleksii.kozhushko@gmail.com
SOURCE: Electronic Team, Inc.
