Electronic Team, Inc.: Meet New MacDroid 2.0

Discover the new Wi-Fi mode for seamless wireless file transfers between your Mac and Android devices

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Electronic Team, Inc. is thrilled to unveil the latest version of MacDroid, the ultimate Android file manager for Mac. This update brings an exciting addition: Wi-Fi connection mode. From now on, users can transfer files between their Mac and Android devices wirelessly, with just a few clicks.









Also, this release includes macOS native mount type, a significant enhancement to MacDroid's performance during file operations such as opening, editing and transferring.

MacDroid seamlessly mounts Android as a drive on Mac, enabling users to browse and work with files directly from Finder. Whether it's photos, videos, music, or entire folders, MacDroid offers a smooth and hassle-free transfer experience, making it the go-to solution for Mac users seeking efficient file management.

Key highlights of MacDroid:

Versatile Compatibility. MacDroid works with all MTP and Android devices, no matter the brand.

MacDroid works with all MTP and Android devices, no matter the brand. Intuitive Interface. The app has a user-friendly interface, making file transfer easy and convenient.

The app has a user-friendly interface, making file transfer easy and convenient. Two-Way Transfer . The app allows bidirectional file transfer between Mac and Android devices.

. The app allows bidirectional file transfer between Mac and Android devices. Easy-to-Use. No complex settings, plugins, or extensions are required.

No complex settings, plugins, or extensions are required. USB and Wi-Fi Connection. MacDroid supports both wired and wireless connections for added flexibility.

MacDroid supports both wired and wireless connections for added flexibility. Finder Integration. Users can access and manage Android files directly from the Finder window on their Mac.

Users can access and manage Android files directly from the Finder window on their Mac. Regular Updates. MacDroid receives regular updates to ensure compatibility with the latest Mac and Android operating systems.

Watch the video below to learn more about MacDroid 2.0.

MacDroid has a FREE version that comes only with one-way transfer functionality. The PRO version, priced at $19.99 per year, provides bidirectional file transfer capabilities and includes regular updates. This version offers a free, 7-day full-featured trial.

MacDroid 2.0 is available to download from the website and the Mac App Store.

About Electronic Team, Inc.

Electronic Team, Inc. is a software development company specializing in creating USB and COM virtualization, file management, remote support, and media solutions. With a focus on simplicity, reliability, and performance, their products are designed to enhance user productivity and efficiency in various digital environments.

