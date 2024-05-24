Stereo Planet Expands With Sera - A New Era of Effortless Home Automation in Bend

BEND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2024 / Stereo Planet, Central Oregon's premier home technology solutions provider since 1980, is proud to announce the launch of Sera, a dedicated division focused on crafting seamless home automation experiences. Transcending the traditional boundaries of audio, Sera offers a comprehensive suite of services integrating visual, lighting, HVAC, network, and surveillance capabilities, all under one roof.





Sera: Custom Integrators





"For over four decades, Stereo Planet has been committed to enriching lives through exceptional home technology," says Stephen Berhar, CEO of Stereo Planet. "With Sera, we're taking that commitment to a whole new level, offering a one-stop experience for homeowners seeking a truly integrated and effortless smart home lifestyle."

Sera's mission is to reimagine the possibilities of in-home connectivity. Leveraging top-tier products and unparalleled service, the team curates personalized solutions that seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with the unique needs and preferences of each client. Its vision is a world where lighting, audio, video, surveillance, networks, and voice-activated control systems work in perfect harmony, elevating everyday living and creating a haven of comfort, convenience, and security.

"Gone are the days of dealing with multiple vendors and fragmented systems," says Jon Houston, General Manager of Sera. "At Sera, we provide a holistic approach, ensuring all components function together flawlessly, delivering an intuitive and effortless user experience."

Sera's comprehensive offerings include:

Expert Consultation and Design : Sera's team of certified professionals works closely with clients to understand their vision and craft a customized automation plan that perfectly complements their lifestyle.

: Sera's team of certified professionals works closely with clients to understand their vision and craft a customized automation plan that perfectly complements their lifestyle. Smart Home Technology Integration : From multi-room audio and home theater systems to automated lighting, shades, and climate control, Sera seamlessly integrates all elements into a unified ecosystem.

: From multi-room audio and home theater systems to automated lighting, shades, and climate control, Sera seamlessly integrates all elements into a unified ecosystem. Network and Security Solutions : Sera ensures robust and secure connectivity throughout the home, safeguarding data and privacy.

: Sera ensures robust and secure connectivity throughout the home, safeguarding data and privacy. Surveillance and Monitoring : Sera implements advanced surveillance systems for peace of mind and remote monitoring capabilities.

: Sera implements advanced surveillance systems for peace of mind and remote monitoring capabilities. Ongoing Support and Service: Sera's dedicated team provides ongoing support and service, ensuring clients enjoy the full benefits of their smart home investment.

About Stereo Planet:

Since 1980, Stereo Planet has been the trusted source for exceptional home technology solutions in Central Oregon. With a deep understanding of the latest advancements and a commitment to personalized service, we help clients create havens of comfort, entertainment, and convenience. The launch of Sera marks a new chapter in our journey, offering a comprehensive approach to effortless home automation experiences.

Contact Information

Christina Brown

Marketing Director

christina@savyagency.com

458-836-9472



SOURCE: Sera

