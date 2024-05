Krypto News: Boom bei Stablecoins - kommt jetzt der Mega-Bullenmarkt?

Concerned about another crypto market retrace? You may be comforted by the fact that the amount of non-empty stablecoin wallets are rising. In 2024, the amount of USDCoin non-empty wallets has grown by +13.9%, and Tether wallets have grown +15.7%. https://t.co/9K2y8UgOv9 pic.twitter.com/mxdkrgn36M