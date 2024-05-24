NICOX SA: Nicox: 2024 Ordinary Shareholder Meeting to be held on June 28th, 2024

|Press Release
|Nicox: 2024 Ordinary Shareholder Meeting to be held on June 28th, 2024
May 24, 2024 - release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
Nicox SA (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0013018124, ALCOX), an international ophthalmology company, convenes an ordinary shareholder meeting on Friday June 28th, 2024 at 2:30 pm CEST in the offices of BuroClub - Drakkar 2 - Bâtiment D - 2405 route des Dolines - 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis - France.
The documents mentioned in article R.22.10-23 of the French Code de commerce, including a proxy voting form, will be sent to the shareholders upon written request. These documents will also be made available to shareholders at the headquarters of the Company and on its website (www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com)) by June 13th, 2024.
Shareholders may vote by proxy, by internet or by attending the shareholder meeting in person. A guide explaining how to vote, and notably how to vote by internet, is available on the Company's website. Shareholders may also contact the Company's Investor Relations team at ag2024nicox@nicox.com (mailto:ag2024nicox@nicox.com) for any question on the voting process.
In the event the quorum is not reached on first call, Nicox will convene an ordinary shareholder meeting on a second call on Monday July 15th, 2024 at 2:30 pm CEST in the offices of BuroClub - Drakkar 2 - Bâtiment D - 2405 route des Dolines - 06560 Valbonne Sophia Antipolis - France.
|About Nicox
|Nicox SA is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox's lead program in clinical development is NCX 470 (bimatoprost grenod), a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Harrow, Inc. in the U.S., and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.
Nicox, headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (Ticker symbol: ALCOX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare index.
For more information www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com)
