Freitag, 24.05.2024
Im Börsenrausch: So profitieren auch Privatanleger von der Rallye!
WKN: A2PS6Y | ISIN: GB00BKBS0353 | Ticker-Symbol:
24.05.2024 | 08:06
Everest Global Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24

24 May 2024

Everest Global plc

("Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Company announces that Mr Feng Chen (aged 48) has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company effective as of 1 June 2024.

Mr Chen holds an MSc from the University of Reading and is the Chief Executive Director of Precious Link (UK) Limited, the wine retailer in the Southeast of England, that the Company acquired in January 2024.

Mr Feng Chen holds 12,500,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company representing approximately 16.2% of the issued share capital of the Company.

In addition, Mr Chen is currently a director of the following companies:

- T Warriors Brewery UK Limited

- Pi Distribution Investment Ltd

- Seewoo Drinks Ltd

Mr Feng has also been a director of CS United Fish Company Limited in the last five years.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Everest Global plc

Andy Sui, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Scott, Non-Executive Director

+44 (0) 776 775 1787

+27 (0)84 6006 001

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Turner / Emily Staples

+44 (0) 20 7213 0885 / +44 (0)20 7213 0897



