LIfT BioSciences: Lift BioSciences Announces Abstract Publications at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Lift BioSciences Announces Abstract Publications at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

London, 24 May 2024 - LIfT BioSciences, ('LIfT' or 'the Company'), a rapidly emerging biotech company about to start clinical trials for its first-in-class allogeneic innate cell therapy, today announces the publication of two online abstracts at the annual American Society of Clinical Oncology, to be held from 31 May to 4 June 2024 in McCormick Place Convention Centre in Chicago, Illinois, US.

Abstract Publications:

1.Title: Immuno-Modulatory Alpha Neutrophils: The first-in-class neutrophil progenitor-based allogeneic immuno-cell therapy with cytotoxic and immunomodulatory functionality for the treatment of solid tumours





Authors: Aoife McGinley, Samuel Florence, Martin James Woodward, Durva Patel, Andrew Willis, Alex Blyth, Alfonso Quintas-Cardama, Oxana Polyakova; LIfT Biosciences Ltd., London, United Kingdom; LIfT Biosciences, London, United Kingdom; Foghorn Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA

Abstract number: e14523

Session type: Publication only

Session title: Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy

2.Title: Example of a simple and scalable manufacturing process for Immuno-Modulatory Alpha Neutrophils, a specifically designed immuno-cell therapy with direct and indirect anti-cancer activity for solid tumour indications





Authors: Durva Patel, Samuel Florence, Aoife McGinley, Jakub Lich, Urvi Thacker, Alex Blyth, Andrew Willis, Alfonso Quintas-Cardama, Oxana Polyakova; LIfT Biosciences Ltd., London, United Kingdom; LIfT Biosciences, London, United Kingdom; Foghorn Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA

Abstract number: e14512

Session type: Publication only

Session title: Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy

Full versions of the abstracts are available at: asco.org/abstracts.

Alex Blyth, Chief Executive Officer of LIfT BioSciences, commented:"We are pleased to have two of our abstracts accepted for online publication at this year's ASCO Annual Meeting, a premier meeting bringing together leaders in the oncology field. Our abstracts show how our manufacturing process not only enhances the efficiency and scalability of our treatments, but also ensures production of the highest quality of therapeutic cells. Our findings demonstrate the successful multimodal mechanisms of action of our IMANs and their capability to immunomodulate the solid tumour microenvironment for long-lasting tumour control, bringing us one step closer to a treatment for solid tumours and sustained clinical benefit for patients. This acceptance signifies the strides our team continue to make in advancing our IMANs towards the clinic and we are glad to share this with the scientific community."

About LIfT BioSciences

LIfT BioSciences is a biotech bringing to market a first-in-class alpha neutrophil cell therapy that overcomes the limitations of current therapies in solid tumours by destroying tumours both directly and indirectly. LIfT's Immunomodulatory Alpha Neutrophils (IMANs) turn the tumour microenvironment against the tumour as they recruit the rest of the immune system to destroy the tumour to give a durable response and lasting immunity. The patented breakthrough N-LIfT platform is produced from a patented process using exceptional stem cells (iPSC or HSC), a proprietary enhancement media and genetic engineering (e.g. CARs).

LIfT is working towards expanding LIfT's immunomodulatory therapy approach into other therapeutical areas such immunology and inflammation, and antimicrobial resistance. LIfT is committed to delivering complete remission in high unmet need solid tumours before the decade is out. LIfT BioSciences was founded by Alex Blyth following the death of his mother to pancreatic cancer. See www.liftbiosciences.com.

