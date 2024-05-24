AEG Europe: UNIVERSITY OF WOLVERHAMPTON AT THE HALLS CELEBRATES FIRST BIRTHDAY

Over 200,000 tickets sold across 133 events since opening.

Wolverhampton, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 24 May 2024: With an incredible inaugural show headlined by Blur on 26th May 2023, this week, the University of Wolverhampton at The Halls, marks one year of opening following a multimillion-pound refurbishment by the City of Wolverhampton Council together with AEG Presents.

The Grade II listed building, which has a deep musical history stretching back to the 1930s, has entertained over 200,000 fans across 133 events since opening, solidifying its position as a world-leading venue in the West Midlands, positively impacting local businesses and creating hundreds of jobs in the area.

Steve Homer, CEO AEG Presents UK said: "I'm delighted to raise a glass to one year of music, memories, and magic at The Halls. As we reflect on the first 12 months, we celebrate the diverse content we've brought to over 200,000 fans and I'm so grateful to our brilliant team at the venue, as well as the promoters, agents, and our partner, University of Wolverhampton, for collaborating with us to bring great entertainment to the West Midlands."

Ian Huffam, Blur's Agent commented: "I was concerned the Civic would lose its heart and soul following its extensive restoration. Do not be concerned, this is a thorough, sympathetic modernisation of a classic English concert hall. Congratulations to the local authority for having the fortitude and vision, to the venue staff for their ongoing commitment and to AEG for their contribution and tasteful fit-out."

City of Wolverhampton Council Leader, Councillor Stephen Simkins, added: "As we celebrate the one-year anniversary of University of Wolverhampton at The Halls it is, as expected, proving to be the cornerstone of a resurgent night-time economy in the city centre - and we know businesses are planning use of their resources around its events.

"The venue is playing a key part in shaping our city centre and is fostering growing confidence in Wolverhampton through more private sector investment."

The Halls has seen local and global artists head to the West Midlands including Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes, Leftfield, Siouxsie, The Darkness, Suede, Kaiser Chiefs, The Black Crowes, Liam Gallagher & John Squire, McFly, Sugababes, James Bay and Jack Whitehall.

Fontaines D.C, Nas, Nile Rogers & CHIC, The Cult, Vampire Weekend, Jimmy Carr and John Bishop are all set to perform in the coming months.

