Cinode AB: Cinode Launches Europe-wide Fishing Competition for Consultants and Consultancies

STOCKHOLM, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinode, a leading platform for consultancies, is excited to announce the launch of the 'Catch All the Opportunities' fishing competition. This unique event invites consultants and consultancies across Europe to showcase their fishing skills from May 15th to August 15th.

The competition features two categories: Individual Contest, where participants compete to catch the biggest fish, and Company Contest, aiming for the highest total number of fish caught by a consultancy. Participants simply post their catches on LinkedIn, tagging @Cinode and using catchalltheopportunities.

Prizes include:

Individual: Choose any Westin W10 rod.

Company: A gift basket filled with fishing goodies and a special interview for the winning consultancy.

"At Cinode, we believe in fostering community and fun among professionals," said Hampus Lagerberg, International Expansion Manager as well as passionate Fisherman of Cinode. "This competition is a great way to connect, compete, and enjoy the summer season."

For more information on how to participate, visit Catch All the Opportunities.

Mattias Loxi

Co-founder/CMO

mattias.loxi@cinode.com

+46 73-514 21 70

