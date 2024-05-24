In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the OPIS benchmark for polysilicon outside China, was assessed at $22. 90/kg this week, unchanged from the previous week, reflecting stable market fundamentals. Recent discussions have pointed to a potential slowdown in global polysilicon sales, attributed to shifts in international trade policies. An upstream insider noted that the reinstatement of the Section 201 tariff on bifacial modules from four Southeast Asian countries ...

