Newtopia Inc.: Newtopia Reports Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2023 and First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Newtopia is emboldened by our immediate growth prospects based on three exciting developments in the market:

Growth of GLP-1s opens a huge market for Newtopia to demonstrate sustainability and ROI. Rise of Health AI and next-gen clinical discovery requires Newtopia's novel data and capabilities. Expansion opportunities with Heartland Whole Health Institute based on Newtopia's best-ever reported outcomes.

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Newtopia Inc. ("Newtopia" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEWU) (OTCQB: NEWUF), a tech-enabled whole health platform creating sustainable habits that prevent, slow, and reverse chronic disease, today announced its fourth quarter, fiscal 2023 and first quarter 2024 financial results, operational highlights and filing of its annual financial statements. These results pertain to the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 as well as the three months ended March 31, 2024. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. The foregoing is a summary of selected information for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 in addition to the quarter ending March 31, 2024 and is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read in conjunction with, Newtopia's consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the respective periods. The Company expects such financial statements to be filed on May 28, 2024 and will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Revenue of $2.3 million, as compared to $3.1 million.

Gross profit margin1 of 63%, as compared to 65%.

Revenue of $9.8 million, as compared to $11.2 million.

Gross profit margin1 of 62%, as compared to 53%.

Revenue of $1.8 million, as compared to $2.6 million.

Gross profit margin1 of 50%, as compared to 60%.

"We see three distinct and exciting strategic areas of opportunity for growth for Newtopia including: (1) expanding our key innovation partnerships, such as Heartland Whole Health Institute; (2) combining Newtopia's proven habit change platform with GLP-1 drugs for obesity and type 2 diabetes; and (3) partnering with health AI and clinical discovery innovators to improve our collective ability to deliver best in breed outcomes that prevent, reverse and slow chronic disease, said Jeff Ruby, Founder and CEO of Newtopia.

"Throughout 2023 and in early 2024, we've made great strides in reducing our cost to serve participants while at the same time increasing our operational efficiencies - all while maintaining and improving our industry leading engagement and whole health outcomes. In the first quarter of 2024, we delivered our best ever outcomes for the first two cohorts of our innovative health coaching project with the Heartland Whole Health Institute in Northwest Arkansas," said Jeff Ruby, Founder and CEO of Newtopia.

"While we made great progress, revenue in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024 was impacted by a change with a long-standing incentive program at one of our largest clients. Fortunately, our relationship with the client remains incredibly strong, and commencing in Q2, we are working with them on strengthening new registrations through market expansion and the re-introduction of Newtopia to existing markets," Ruby concluded.

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $2.3 million, a decrease of 25% compared to $3.1 million in the prior-year period. This decline was driven by a change in a multi-year contract renewal. Actions are underway with this client to recoup lost volume associated with this change. Enrollment fee revenue, or revenue from Welcome Kit sales, totaled 8% of revenue for the quarter.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter 2023 totaled $1.5 million, as compared to $2.1 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit is comprised of Newtopia's revenue less direct expenses, which include the cost of Welcome Kits sold to new participants as well as labor costs associated with hiring and training of the Company's coaching team of Inspirators and amortization of intangibles. As a percentage of revenue, core gross profit totaled 63% compared to 65% in the prior-year period.

Adjusted operating expenses2 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, totaled $1.6 million, compared to $2.8 million in the prior-year period. For the fourth quarter, the Company was roughly EBITDA neutral with an adjusted operating loss3 of $66,000, compared with an adjusted operating loss of $714,000 in the prior-year period.

The Company ended the fourth quarter 2023 with approximately $0.4 million in cash, with additional access to their revolving line of credit with a Canadian Schedule 1 bank. Of note, the Company finalized the refinancing of $2.5 million debt in October 2023.

Revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2023, was $9.8 million, a decrease of 12% compared to $11.2 million in the prior year. Engagements totaled 125,000 for the full year, a decrease of 16% year-over-year. Enrollment fee revenue, or revenue from Welcome Kit sales, totaled 12% of revenue for the year.

Gross profit for the year on an apples-to-apples basis totaled $6.1 million, consistent with 2022. As a percentage of revenue, gross profit totaled 62%, up from the prior year of 53%.

Adjusted operating expenses2 for the year totaled $7.3 million, as compared to $11.8 million in the prior year. For the full year ended December 31, 2023, the Company had an adjusted operating loss3 of $1.2 million, compared with a loss of $5.7 million in 2022.

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $1.8 million, a decrease of 31% compared to $2.6 million in the prior-year period. This decline was driven by the aforementioned change made by a client with a long-standing incentive program. Enrollment fee revenue, or revenue from Welcome Kit sales, totaled 17% of revenue for the quarter.

Gross profit for the first quarter 2024 totaled $0.9 million, as compared to $1.6 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit is comprised of Newtopia's revenue less direct expenses, which include the cost of Welcome Kits sold to new participants as well as labor costs associated with hiring and training of the Company's coaching team of Inspirators. As a percentage of revenue, gross profit totaled 50%, compared to 60% in the prior-year period.

Adjusted operating expenses2 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, totaled $1.6 million, compared to $2.3 million in the prior-year period. For the first quarter, the Company posted an adjusted operating loss3 of $667,000, compared with an adjusted operating loss of $727,000 in the prior-year period.

The Company ended the first quarter 2024 with $0.33 million in cash, with additional access to their revolving line of credit with a Canadian Schedule 1 bank. Of note, the Company finalized a bridge equity round of $0.7 million in Feb 2024.

Despite a challenging macro environment, the Company remains bullish regarding the outlook of the healthcare industry in 2024. Newtopia will continue to execute on its pipeline to return to EBITDA positive.

Newtopia is a personalized whole health platform helping people create positive lifelong habits that prevent, slow, or reverse chronic disease while reducing healthcare costs. The platform leverages genetic, social, and behavioral insights to create individualized prevention programs with a focus on metabolic disease, diabetes, mental health challenges, hypertension, weight management and musculoskeletal disorders. With a person-centered approach that combines virtual care, digital tools, connected devices and actionable data science, Newtopia delivers sustainable clinical and financial outcomes. Newtopia serves some of the largest nationwide employers and health plans and is currently listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV: NEWU) and is quoted in the US on the OTCQB® Venture Market (OTCQB: NEWUF). To learn more, visit newtopia.com , LinkedIn or X .

Preliminary Financial Metrics

Unaudited Gross Profit Information - including amortization [1]





























Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

$

$

$

$ Revenue 2,343,249

3,114,317

9,783,546

11,166,428 Cost of revenue (1,004,225)

(1,079,576)

(4,505,888)

(5,140,369) Gross profit 1,339,024

2,034,741

5,277,658

6,026,059 Gross profit margin 57 %

65 %

54 %

54 %















Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses [2]

























Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

$

$

$

$ Total expenses 4,564,810

3,624,640

11,878,005

13,726,522 Add (Subtract)













Share-based compensation (88,929)

(88,608)

(555,816)

(492,720) Depreciation of property and equipment (970)

(6,713)

(5,935)

(46,387) Loss on disposal of property and equipment -

(15,534)

-

(15,534) Depreciation of right-of-use asset -

(30,791)

-

(169,370) Impairment of intangible asset (2,409,314)

-

(2,409,314)

- Impairment of right-of-use asset -

(200,168)

-

(200,168) Lease modification -

(150,907)

-

(150,907) Interest and accretion expense (314,174)

(111,564)

(908,153)

(388,448) Interest on lease obligations (1,326)

(10,050)

(28,110)

(70,797) Finance charges (132,248)

(125,920)

(509,238)

(273,736) Amortization of deferred finance charges (42,396)

(56,903)

(149,896)

(248,813) Foreign exchange loss (gain) (7,769)

(9,945)

(44,560)

19,053 Capitalized borrowing costs -

-

-

67,000 Debt modification 63,928

-

54,972

- Loss on settlement of related party payable (20,400)

-

(10,086)

- Adjusted operating expenses 1,611,212

2,817,537

7,311,869

11,755,695































Adjusted Unaudited Operating Loss [3]















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

$

$

$

$ Gross profit 1,339,024

2,034,741

5,277,658

6,026,059 Add amortization of intangible asset 206,513

68,838

826,050

68,838 Adjusted gross profit 1,545,537

2,103,579

6,103,708

6,094,897 Adjusted operating expenses (1,611,212)

(2,817,537)

(7,311,869)

(11,755,695) Adjusted operating loss (65,675)

(713,958)

(1,208,161)

(5,660,798)

NEWTOPIA INC.

Unaudited Statements of Financial Position

As at December 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)







2023 2022















$ $ Assets







Current assets







Cash



387,339 345,950 Trade and other receivables



1,400,959 1,557,640 Contract asset



259,072 190,000 Prepaid expenses and deposits



101,043 205,843 Inventories



115,232 325,571 Deferred costs



64,583 76,269





2,328,228 2,701,273 Property and equipment



4,665 8,052 Intangible asset



- 3,235,363





2,332,893 5,944,688









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Trade and other payables



1,825,356 2,584,039 Credit facility



4,767,006 4,823,545 Lease obligations



- 544,700 Deferred revenue



48,185 48,185 Debentures



3,723,530 2,409,103





10,364,077 10,409,572









Debentures



1,387,476 1,068,772





11,751,553 11,478,344









Equity/Deficit







Common shares



49,404,596 47,978,992 Contributed surplus



14,151,188 12,861,449 Deficit



(72,974,444) (66,374,097)





(9,418,660) (5,533,656)





2,332,893 5,944,688

NEWTOPIA INC.

Unaudited Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)







2023 2022















$ $









Revenue



9,783,546 11,166,428 Cost of revenue



4,505,888 5,140,369 Gross profit



5,277,658 6,026,059









Operating expenses







Technology and development



2,329,837 3,923,663 Sales and marketing



1,386,548 2,720,728 General and administrative



3,595,484 5,111,304 Share-based compensation



555,816 492,720 Depreciation of property and equipment



5,935 46,387 Impairment of intangible asset



2,409,314 - Impairment of right-of-use asset



- 200,168 Loss on disposal of property and equipment



- 15,534 Depreciation of right-of-use asset



- 169,370 Lease modification



- 150,907





10,282,934 12,830,781









Other expenses (income)







Interest on lease obligations



28,110 70,797 Interest and accretion expense



908,153 388,448 Finance charges



509,238 273,736 Capitalized borrowing costs



- (67,000) Foreign exchange (gain)/loss



44,560 (19,053) Loss on settlement of related party payable



10,086 - Amortization of deferred finance charges



149,896 248,813 Debt modification



(54,972) -





1,595,071 895,741









Net loss and comprehensive loss



(6,600,347) (7,700,463)

NEWTOPIA INC.

Unaudited Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficit)

Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)







Common Shares Contributed Surplus Deficit Total



$ $ $ $ Balance, January 1, 2022

45,177,120 11,652,200 (58,673,634) (1,844,314) Net loss and comprehensive loss

- - (7,700,463) (7,700,463) Share-based compensation

- 492,720 - 492,720 Private Placement Offering of Units, net of issuance costs

2,624,495 511,839 - 3,136,334 Compensation options issued to brokers

(83,230) 83,230 - - Adjustment of issuance costs of 8% Debenture Units

- 4,733 - 4,733 Shares issued on issuance of 13% Debenture Units

260,607 - - 260,607 Settlement of related party payable

- 116,727 - 116,727 Balance, December 31, 2022

47,978,992 12,861,449 (66,374,097) (5,533,656) Net loss and comprehensive loss

- - (6,600,347) (6,600,347) Share-based compensation

- 555,816 - 555,816 March 2023 private placement offering, net of issuance costs

930,218 537,077 - 1,467,295 March 2023 private placement offering, compensation options

(26,443) 26,443 - - Bonus shares issued on July 2023 Debenture Offering

91,331 6,341 - 97,672 Bonus Amendment Shares

78,262 - - 78,262 Bonus Replacement Shares

34,171 15,744 - 49,915 Exercise of warrants

318,065 (59,766) - 258,299 Settlement of related party payable

- 208,084 - 208,084 Balance, December 31, 2023

49,404,596 14,151,188 (72,974,444) (9,418,660)

.NEWTOPIA INC.

Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows

Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)







2023 2022















$ $ Cash flows used in operating activities







Net loss and comprehensive loss



(6,600,347) (7,700,463) Items not involving cash:







Depreciation of property and equipment



5,935 46,387 Depreciation of right-of-use asset



.- 169,370 Impairment of intangible asset



2,409,314 - Impairment of right-of-use asset



- 200,168 Lease modification



- 150,907 Amortization of intangible asset



826,049 68,838 Amortization of deferred finance charges



149,896 248,813 Capitalized borrowing costs



- (67,000) Debenture interest and accretion expense



558,311 184,848 Interest on lease obligations



28,110 70,797 Loss on disposal of property and equipment



- 15,534 Debt modification



(54,972) - Share-based compensation



555,816 492,720 Loss on settlement of related party payable



10,086 -





(2,111,802) (6,119,081) Change in non-cash working capital







Trade and other receivables



156,681 (175,663) Prepaid expenses and deposits



104,800 125,149 Inventories



210,339 (194,571) Trade and other payables



(560,689) 794,346 Contract asset/liability



(69,072) (334,034) Deferred revenue



- (11,364)





(2,269,743) (5,915,218) Cash flows used in investing activities







Purchase of property and equipment



(2,548) (3,826) Intangible asset development costs



- (985,349)





(2,548) (989,175) Cash flows from financing activities







Credit facility withdrawals



6,570,269 9,396,285 Credit facility repayments



(6,626,808) (6,904,054) Credit facility financing costs



(138,210) (162,210) Proceeds from promissory notes



- 550,000 Repayment of promissory notes



- (550,000) Proceeds from debenture units, net of closing costs



2,165,645 1,316,964 Repayment of lease obligation



(572,810) (344,560) Proceeds from private placement offering, net of share issuance costs



1,467,295 3,136,334 Proceeds from exercise of warrants



258,299 - Repayment of debentures



(810,000) -





2,313,680 6,438,759 Net change in cash during the year



41,389 (465,634) Cash, beginning of year



345,950 811,584 Cash, end of year



387,339 345,950 Supplemental cash flow information







Non-cash settlement of related party payable



208,084 116,727 Interest paid



788,908 449,073

Unaudited Gross Profit Information













Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

$

$ Revenue 1,814,000

2,648,657 Cost of revenue (899,396)

(1,275,682) Gross profit 914,604

1,372,975







Gross profit margin 50 %

52 %















Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses









Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

$

$ Total expenses 2,123,975

2,745,802 Add (Subtract)





Share-based compensation (73,665)

(93,290) Depreciation of property and equipment (735)

(1,549) Interest and accretion expense (267,361)

(169,695) Interest on lease obligations -

(12,590) Finance charges (129,025)

(109,648) Amortization of deferred finance charges (58,013)

(33,815) Foreign exchange loss (3,308)

(18,272) Adjusted operating expenses 1,591,868

2,306,943















Unaudited Adjusted Operating Loss







Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

$

$ Gross profit 914,604

1,372,975 Add amortization of intangible -

206,514 Adjusted gross profit 914,604

1,579,489 Adjusted operating expenses (1,591,868)

(2,306,943) Adjusted operating loss (677,264)

(727,454)

NEWTOPIA INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

As at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)







March 31, December 31,





2024 2023















$ $ Assets







Current assets







Cash



329,562 387,339 Trade and other receivables



1,367,427 1,400,959 Contract asset



162,236 259,072 Prepaid expenses and deposits



273,287 101,043 Inventories



111,496 115,232 Deferred costs



52,850 64,583





2,296,858 2,328,228









Property and equipment



3,930 4,665





2,300,788 2,332,893 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Trade and other payables



2,318,781 1,825,356 Credit facility



4,588,213 4,767,006 Deferred revenue



48,185 48,185 Debenture



3,836,502 3,723,530





10,791,681 10,364,077 Debentures



1,412,236 1,387,476





12,203,917 11,751,553 Equity/Deficit







Common shares



49,754,858 49,404,596 Contributed surplus



14,525,828 14,151,188 Deficit



(74,183,815) (72,974,444)





(9,903,129) (9,418,660)





2,300,788 2,332,893

NEWTOPIA INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)







2024 2023















$ $









Revenue



1,814,000 2,648,657 Cost of revenue



899,396 1,275,682 Gross profit



914,604 1,372,975









Operating expenses







Technology and development



435,242 922,065 Sales and marketing



248,372 426,170 General and administrative



898,457 958,708 Share-based compensation



73,665 93,290 Depreciation of property and equipment



735 1,549





1,656,471 2,401,782 Other expenses







Interest on lease obligations



- 12,590 Interest and accretion expense



267,361 169,695 Finance charges



129,025 109,648 Foreign exchange loss



3,308 18,272 Loss on settlement of related party payable



9,797 - Amortization of deferred finance charges



58,013 33,815





467,504 344,020 Net loss and comprehensive loss



(1,209,371) (1,372,827) Loss per share







Basic and diluted



(0.01) (0.01) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding







Basic and diluted



163,585,413 133,083,887

NEWTOPIA INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficit) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)







Common Shares Contributed Surplus Deficit Total



$ $ $ $ Balance, December 31, 2023

49,404,596 14,151,188 (72,974,444) (9,418,660) Net loss and comprehensive loss

- - (1,209,371) (1,209,371) Share-based compensation

- 73,665 - 73,665 Private Placement Offering of Units, net of issuance costs

373,549 267,891 - 641,440 Compensation options issued to brokers

(23,287) 23,287 - - Settlement of related party payable

- 9,797 - 9,797 Balance, March 31, 2024

49,754,858 14,525,828 (74,183,815) (9,903,129)











Balance, December 31, 2022

47,978,992 12,861,449 (66,374,097) (5,533,656) Net loss and comprehensive loss

- - (1,372,827) (1,372,827) Share-based compensation

- 93,290 - 93,290 Settlement of related party payable

- 38,542 - 38,542 Private placement offering of Units, net of issuance costs

930,218 537,077 - 1,467,295 Compensation options

(26,443) 26,443 - - Balance, March 31, 2023

48,882,767 13,556,801 (67,746,924) (5,307,356)

NEWTOPIA INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)







Three months Ended March 31, Note



2024 2023















$ $ Cash flows used in operating activities:







Net loss and comprehensive loss



(1,209,371) (1,372,827) Items not involving cash:







Depreciation of property and equipment



735 1,549 Amortization of intangible asset



- 206,513 Amortization of deferred finance charges



58,013 33,816 Debenture interest and accretion expense



137,728 74,920 Interest on lease obligations



- 12,590 Share-based compensation



73,665 93,290 Loss on settlement of related party payable



9,797 -





(929,433) (950,149) Net change in non-cash working capital







Trade and other receivables



33,532 87,753 Prepaid expenses and deposits



(172,244) 22,112 Inventories



3,736 110,595 Trade and other payables



493,424 (225,458) Contract asset/liability



96,836 134,600)





(474,149) (820,547) Cash flows used in investing activities







Purchase of property and equipment



- (1,099)





- (1,099) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:







Credit facility withdrawals



1,433,004 1,415,546 Credit facility repayments



(1,611,792) (1,804,900) Credit facility financing costs



(46,280) (14,500) Repayment of lease obligations



- (249,375) Proceeds from private placement issuance of Units, net of issuance costs



641,440 1,467,295





416,372 814,066 Increase/(Decrease) in cash



(57,777) (7,580) Cash, beginning of period



387,339 345,950 Cash, end of period



329,562 338,370

_________________________________ 1 Core gross profit is defined as revenue, which is comprised of onboarding welcome revenue, ongoing engagement fees and success fees, less cost of sales, which is comprised of Welcome Kit costs, compensation expense for Inspirators and care specialists and genetic testing costs. Gross margin percentage is calculated by dividing gross profit by total revenue for the defined period. The financial statements formally include intangible asset amortization in the gross profit calculation, although core gross profit is considered by management to be an integral measure of financial performance and represents the amount of revenues retained by the Company after incurring direct cash costs. However, gross profit is not a recognized measure of profitability under IFRS. 2 Adjusted operating expenses consist of all cash-based technology, sales and marketing and administrative expenses. Adjusted operating expense is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for total operating expenses, which we believe to be the most directly comparable IFRS measure. 3 Adjusted operating loss consists of adjusted gross profit less adjusted operating expenses. Adjusted gross profit and operating loss is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered a substitute for loss from operations which we believe to be the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

