Concord Acquisition Corp II Announces Transfer to NYSE American

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: CNDA) (the "Company") announced today that it will transfer the listing of its Class A common stock, units and warrants from the New York Stock Exchange to NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American"). The Company anticipates its Class A common stock, units and warrants will begin trading on NYSE American on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 under its current ticker symbols of CNDA, CNDA.U and CNDA.WS. The Company's Class A common stock, units and warrants have been approved for listing on NYSE American, and will continue to trade under the same ticker symbols on the New York Stock Exchange until the transfer is complete.

About Concord Acquisition Corp II

Concord Acquisition Corp II is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services or financial technology industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "assumes," "may," "should," "will," "seeks," or other similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plan to transfer the listing of its Class A common stock, units and warrants from the New York Stock Exchange to NYSE American LLC. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Concord Acquisition Corp II

[email protected]

SOURCE Concord Acquisition Corp II