Freitag, 24.05.2024
Im Börsenrausch: So profitieren auch Privatanleger von der Rallye!
WKN: A1J84E | ISIN: US00287Y1091 | Ticker-Symbol: 4AB
Tradegate
24.05.24
11:28 Uhr
146,78 Euro
+0,32
+0,22 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
23.05.2024
AbbVie Completes Acquisition of Landos Biopharma

-Adds first-in-class investigational asset, NX-13, to AbbVie's pipeline with the potential to offer a novel approach to the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD)

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP). With the completion of the acquisition, Landos is now part of AbbVie.

Landos' lead investigational asset is NX-13, a first-in-class, oral NLRX1 agonist (a member of the NOD-like receptor family), which is currently in Phase 2 for the treatment of moderate to severe UC (NEXUS study; NCT05785715). NLRX1 regulates immunometabolism and inflammation, and its activation may address inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) pathogenesis. With a dual mechanism of action that is anti-inflammatory and facilitates epithelial repair, NX-13 has the potential to offer a novel approach to the treatment of UC and CD.

"Many people living with IBD are not able to achieve or maintain remission and continue to experience debilitating symptoms," said Kori Wallace, M.D., Ph.D., vice president, global head of immunology clinical development, AbbVie. "The addition of NX-13 complements our portfolio in immunology and strengthens our collective efforts to transform standard of care. I want to commend the Landos team for their efforts in advancing our shared mission of developing medicines for those who need it most."

For additional background on the acquisition, please read the announcement press release here.

Financial Terms
AbbVie has acquired Landos at a price of $20.42 per share, plus one non-tradable contingent value right per share with a value of up to $11.14 per share, subject to the achievement of a clinical development milestone. Landos' common stock will cease to trade on the NASDAQ stock exchange prior to market open on May 24, 2024.

About the NEXUS Study
NEXUS is a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial evaluating NX-13 in patients with moderate to severe UC. NEXUS is a randomized, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple dose, 12-week induction study evaluating 80 patients with moderate to severe UC with a long-term extension (LTE) period. All subjects will be randomized to receive either 250 mg or 750 mg immediate release NX-13, or placebo. The primary objective of the trial will be to evaluate clinical efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of oral NX-13 versus placebo (NCT05785715 ClinicalTrials.gov).

About AbbVie
www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

SOURCE AbbVie

