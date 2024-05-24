Frontera Energy Corporation: Frontera Announces Annual Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").
ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
Shareholders elected each of the nominees proposed by management as set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated April 4, 2024. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 57,595,377, representing approximately 67.99% of Frontera's issued and outstanding common shares. The directors achieved an average approval vote of 98.40% from shareholders.
The detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Outcome of Vote
Voted
Voted (%)
Gabriel de Alba
Approved
54,200,273 Voted For
723,717 Withheld
98.68%
1.32%
Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla
Approved
53,212,302 Voted For
1,711,688 Withheld
96.88%
3.12%
W. Ellis Armstrong
Approved
54,247,766 Voted For
676,224 Withheld
98.77%
1.23%
Orlando Cabrales Segovia
Approved
54,187,823 Voted For
736,167 Withheld
98.66%
1.34%
Russell Ford
Approved
54,244,379 Voted For
679,611 Withheld
98.76%
1.24%
Veronique Giry
Approved
54,193,995 Voted For
729,995 Withheld
98.67%
1.33%
Each of the directors elected at the Meeting will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until he or she resigns or his or her successor is duly elected or appointed pursuant to the Articles of the Company.
Detailed voting results for all resolutions considered by shareholders at the Meeting are contained in the report of voting results, which is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP
The Company has the following committees: Audit Committee, Compensation and Human Resources Committee ("CHRC"), and Corporate Governance, Nominating, and Sustainability Committee ("CGNSC"). The current committee membership is set forth below:
Committee
Members
Audit Committee
W. Ellis Armstrong (Chair)
Luis F, Alarcon Mantilla
Russell Ford
CHRC
Gabriel de Alba (Chair)
Veronique Giry
Russell Ford
CGNSC
Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla (Chair)
W. Ellis Armstrong
Veronique Giry
Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally, and ethically responsible manner.
If you would like to receive News Releases via email as soon as they are published, please subscribe here:
http://fronteraenergy.mediaroom.com/subscribe.
Social Media
Follow Frontera Energy social media channels at the following links:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fronteraenergy?lang=en
https://es-la.facebook.com/FronteraEnergy/
https://co.linkedin.com/company/frontera-energy-corp.
SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation