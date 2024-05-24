Anzeige
WKN: A2DY0J | ISIN: CA35905B1076 | Ticker-Symbol: 3PY3
Tradegate
23.05.24
20:16 Uhr
5,800 Euro
+0,050
+0,87 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6005,85011:39
5,6005,85011:40
PR Newswire
24.05.2024 | 01:17
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frontera Energy Corporation: Frontera Announces Annual Meeting Results

CALGARY, AB, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting").

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders elected each of the nominees proposed by management as set forth in the management information circular of the Company dated April 4, 2024. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 57,595,377, representing approximately 67.99% of Frontera's issued and outstanding common shares. The directors achieved an average approval vote of 98.40% from shareholders.

The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Outcome of Vote

Voted

Voted (%)

Gabriel de Alba

Approved

54,200,273 Voted For

723,717 Withheld

98.68%

1.32%

Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla

Approved

53,212,302 Voted For

1,711,688 Withheld

96.88%

3.12%

W. Ellis Armstrong

Approved

54,247,766 Voted For

676,224 Withheld

98.77%

1.23%

Orlando Cabrales Segovia

Approved

54,187,823 Voted For

736,167 Withheld

98.66%

1.34%

Russell Ford

Approved

54,244,379 Voted For

679,611 Withheld

98.76%

1.24%

Veronique Giry

Approved

54,193,995 Voted For

729,995 Withheld

98.67%

1.33%

Each of the directors elected at the Meeting will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until he or she resigns or his or her successor is duly elected or appointed pursuant to the Articles of the Company.

Detailed voting results for all resolutions considered by shareholders at the Meeting are contained in the report of voting results, which is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

The Company has the following committees: Audit Committee, Compensation and Human Resources Committee ("CHRC"), and Corporate Governance, Nominating, and Sustainability Committee ("CGNSC"). The current committee membership is set forth below:

Committee

Members

Audit Committee

W. Ellis Armstrong (Chair)

Luis F, Alarcon Mantilla

Russell Ford

CHRC

Gabriel de Alba (Chair)

Veronique Giry

Russell Ford

CGNSC

Luis F. Alarcon Mantilla (Chair)

W. Ellis Armstrong

Veronique Giry

About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally, and ethically responsible manner.

If you would like to receive News Releases via email as soon as they are published, please subscribe here:

http://fronteraenergy.mediaroom.com/subscribe.

Social Media

Follow Frontera Energy social media channels at the following links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fronteraenergy?lang=en
https://es-la.facebook.com/FronteraEnergy/
https://co.linkedin.com/company/frontera-energy-corp.

SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation

© 2024 PR Newswire
