Western Pacific Trust Company Announces Q1-2024 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WESTERN PACIFIC TRUST COMPANY (TSXV: WP) announces its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024. The Company reported significant growth across key performance metrics, underscoring its strong market position and operational effectiveness.



Key Financial Highlights for Q1-2024:

Revenue: $646,407, representing a 9.36% increase compared to Q1-2023





Net Income: $206,565 up by 11.92% from Q1-2023





Earnings Per Share: $0.0072 reflecting a 12.50% growth year over year





Operating Cash Flow: $119,590, marking a 56.76% increase



"We are thrilled to report another strong quarter of growth," said Alison Alfer, President & CEO of Western Pacific Trust Company. "Our team's dedication to competitive, responsive, knowledgeable service continues to drive our success. This quarter's results are a testament to our robust business model and our ability to adapt and thrive in a dynamic market environment."

Ms. Alfer added, "Looking ahead, we remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders. We are confident in our growth trajectory and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

About Western Pacific Trust Company: WPTC is a non-deposit taking trust company, licensed to conduct trust business in British Columbia and Alberta. WPTC is also extra-provincially registered in Saskatchewan.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

For additional information about Western Pacific Trust Company and its activities, please visit the company's official website at www.westernpacifictrust.com.

Media Contact: Alison Alfer, President & CEO Phone: (604 683-0455)

Email: aalfer@westernpacifictrust.com