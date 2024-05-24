Cereno Scientific's Q124 results provided a financial update and recapped the company's clinical plans and progress. The Phase II trial for lead asset CS1 (pulmonary arterial hypertension, PAH) remains on track for a Q324 readout and we expect the Expanded Access Program approved by the FDA in January 2024 will help Cereno build a more robust data package for the subsequent Phase IIb/III trial. Additionally, the clinical trial application (CTA) submission for CS014 to the EMA in April 2024 brings a second asset to the clinic, bolstering the company's clinical pipeline. We believe Cereno's liquidity, post the SEK73.6m cash injection from the warrants exercise announced in March and assuming drawdown of the remaining SEK45m debt facility, provides operational headroom through Q225, ex-debt repayments. Our valuation slightly adjusts to SEK2.46bn from SEK2.32bn, previously, but declines to SEK8.8, from SEK9.9, on a per share basis with the higher share count post warrant conversion.

