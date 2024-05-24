PFAS Filtration Market worth $2.8. billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "PFAS Filtration Market by Technology (Water Treatment Systems, Water Treatment Chemicals), Place of Treatment (In-Situ, Ex-Situ), Remediation Technology, Environmental Medium, Contaminant Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2029", is projected to reach USD 2.8. billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.1% from USD 2.0 billion in 2024.

The PFAS filtration market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, shifting consumer behaviors, favorable economic conditions, expanding applications in various industries, and growing demand. The increasing use of PFAS filtration in various end-use industries, such as chemical, oil & gas, semiconductor is a significant driver for market growth.

"RO membrane and nanofiltration is projected to be the fastest growing remediation technology type of PFAS filtration, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Nanofiltration (NF) and Reverse Osmosis (RO) membranes are pivotal in the remediation of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) from water sources. NF membranes operate on the principle of size exclusion and charge interactions, effectively removing PFAS based on their molecular size and charge characteristics. This technology is particularly adept at treating water with lower PFAS concentrations and offers advantages such as lower energy consumption and selective removal of divalent ions. In contrast, RO membranes utilize high pressure to force water through a semipermeable membrane with very small pores, achieving exceptional removal efficiencies for PFAS, often exceeding 99%. However, RO systems require significant energy inputs due to the pressure needed to overcome osmotic forces. Both NF and RO technologies are critical in addressing PFAS contamination, providing robust solutions for ensuring water quality and meeting regulatory standards in various industrial and municipal applications.

"Industrial PFAS treatment is the fastest growing end-use industry of the PFAS filtration, in terms of value."

The treatment of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in industrial wastewater is essential across diverse sectors such as chemical manufacturing, oil and gas extraction, pharmaceutical production, and mining operations. These industries encounter PFAS contamination from various sources, including manufacturing processes, product formulations, and equipment maintenance. To mitigate environmental impact and adhere to regulatory standards, industrial facilities employ advanced treatment technologies. Common methods include activated carbon filtration, which effectively adsorbs PFAS compounds from water, and ion exchange resins that swap PFAS ions for less harmful substances. Additionally, membrane filtration and advanced oxidation processes (AOPs) like UV oxidation or ozonation are utilized to degrade or separate PFAS molecules.

"North America captures the largest share in the PFAS filtration market during the forecast period, in terms of value."

North America's dominant position in PFAS filtration stems from several key factors. The region hosts a substantial number of industries historically reliant on PFAS, such as chemical manufacturing, electronics, and aerospace, which generate significant volumes of contaminated wastewater. Stringent environmental regulations in countries like the United States and Canada impose strict limits on PFAS discharge, compelling industries to invest in advanced filtration technologies to achieve compliance. Moreover, North America boasts a robust market for environmental technologies, fostering continuous innovation in PFAS filtration methods. This combination of industrial demand, regulatory pressure, and technological advancement ensures that North America remains a leader in addressing PFAS contamination, striving to safeguard water quality and public health effectively.

Key Players

Acquisitions, new product launches and partnership are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the PFAS filtration market include Veolia (France), AECOM (US), WSP (Canada), Clean Earth (US), Wood (UK), Xylem (US), Jacobs (US), TRC Companies, Inc. (US), Battelle Memorial Institute (US), Cyclopure, Inc. (US)

Related Reports:

Flocculant & Coagulant Market - Global Forecast to 2028

