24.05.2024 | 12:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following shares will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 28 May 2024. 



ISIN          DK0010244425             
-------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         A.P. Møller - Mærsk A         
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 10,107,046 shares (DKK 10,107,046,000)
-------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        350,555 shares (DKK 350,555,000)   
-------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  9,756,491 shares (DKK 9,756,491,000) 
-------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1,000               
-------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      MAERSK A               
-------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3200                 
-------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN          DK0010244508            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         A.P. Møller - Mærsk B        
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 7,462,669 shares (DKK 7,462,669,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        1,390,218 shares (DKK 1,390,218,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  6,072,451 shares (DKK 6,072,451,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1,000              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      MAERSK B              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3201                
-----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
