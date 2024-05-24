Regulatory News:

The Combined Shareholders Meeting of SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) took place on May 23,2024, and was chaired by Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Palais Brongniart in Paris.

The shareholders representing 89,78% of the voting rights in Ordinary Annual General Meeting (OAGM) and 89,57% of the voting rights in Extraordinary Annual General Meeting (EAGM), i.e. 5 040 shareholders present or represented by proxy in OAGM and 5 048 shareholders present or represented by proxy in EAGM, adopted all of the resolutions presented by the Board and rejected the three resolutions submitted by Fédéractive.

As Chairman of the Board of Directors, Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise chaired this shareholders' meeting, accompanied by Stanislas de Gramont, Chief Executive Officer, Olivier Casanova, Chief Financial Officer, Philippe Sumeire, Executive Vice-President Legal and Secretary of the Board of Directors and Cathy Pianon, Senior Executive Vice-President, Public Affairs and Communication.

The two members of the meeting present and representing the greatest number of votes, namely VENELLE INVESTISSEMENT, represented by Damarys Braida and GENERACTION, represented by Caroline Chevalley, were appointed scrutineers and accepted these functions.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved all of the resolutions presented by the Board, namely:

The distribution of a dividend of €2.62 in respect of the financial year 2023. The dividend is increased by a 10% dividend supplement for shareholders who have held registered shares for a period of more than two years (up to a maximum of 0.5% of the share capital). The coupon will be detached on June 3 and the dividend will be paid from June 5, 2024;

Renewal of the terms of office of Mr. Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise, Fonds Stratégique de Participations represented by Ms. Catherine Pourre, and Venelle Investissement represented by Ms. Damarys Braida;

The appointment of Mr. François Miraillé;

Approval of the 2023 remuneration components and the 2024 remuneration policy for all corporate officers.

The resolutions submitted by Fédéractive were all rejected.

Lastly, on the recommendation of the Governance and Nominations Committee, the Board of Directors which met at the end of the Shareholders 'Meeting, unanimously renewed the term of office of Chairman of the Board of Thierry de La Tour d'Artaise.

The replay of the Shareholders 'Meeting is available at: www.groupeseb.com/fr/finance/assemblee-generale.

The results of the votes will be made available over the coming days on that same section of the website.

Next key events 2024 July 25 before market opens H1 2024 sales and results October 24 after market closes 9-month 2023 sales and financial data

Worldwide reference in small domestic equipment and professional coffee, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 40 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8 billion in 2023 and has more than 31,000 employees worldwide.

SEB SA

SEB SA No. RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON with a share capital of €55,337,770 Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636

