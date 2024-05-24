Dispel Promotes Anton Aberg to Chief Product Officer

Long-term Head of Product and Design, and integral member in shaping Dispel's platform, takes leadership over growing product department

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 / Dispel is pleased to announce the Board's appointment of Anton Aberg to the position of Chief Product Officer (CPO). Anton has been an integral part of Dispel's journey since its early beginnings, and his elevation to CPO reflects his exceptional leadership, dedication, and contribution to the company's success as a leading provider of zero trust remote access, data streaming, managed attribution, and DMZ unification for industrial control systems.

As an early member of Dispel, Anton played a pivotal role in shaping the platform from the ground up. He worked closely with the C-suite and co-founders and helped develop and refine Dispel's secure communications product. Anton's promotion comes with the creation of a growing Product team at Dispel, with his role including oversight over Dispel's talented product managers and designers.

"We've watched as Anton has taken lead on new features and led new product managers as they've joined the team with passion and tenacity," says Ethan Schmertzler, CEO. "His promotion has been a long time coming, and we're so excited to see what more Anton will bring with his unparalleled expertise in Dispel and as we head into a new stage of growth. A well-deserved congratulations, Anton."

In his new role as Chief Product Officer, Anton will continue to drive Dispel's product strategy, ensuring cohesive, consistent and industry-leading solutions that delight customers and drive growth.

Prior to joining Dispel, Anton served as the Head of Design at TripleMint, a leading real estate technology company. He developed internal tooling for agents and teams, as well as spearheading various design initiatives to enhance visual branding and user experience. Anton holds a BBA (Bachelor's Business Administration degree) from the University of Hawai?i at Manoa, having taken an exciting opportunity to study at the National University of Singapore during his last semester.

About Dispel

Dispel is a leading provider of zero trust remote access, data streaming, managed attribution, and DMZ unification for industrial control systems. Founded in 2015, Dispel serves clients representing roughly half a trillion dollars in annual manufactured output worldwide. For more information, please visit www.dispel.com.

