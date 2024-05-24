Anzeige
Freitag, 24.05.2024
Im Börsenrausch: So profitieren auch Privatanleger von der Rallye!
WKN: A0REAW | ISIN: SE0002245548 | Ticker-Symbol: 0KR
Frankfurt
23.05.24
08:13 Uhr
0,009 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Kopy Goldfields AB (publ) receives observation status

Today, on May 24, 2024, Kopy Goldfields AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a
press release with information that the Company's board of directors proposed
that the annual general meeting would resolve to redeem minority shareholders
share in the Company. Further, the press release included information that if
the redemption should be approved by the annual general meeting, it would
result in an application for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. The Company subsequently issued a press release with
a notice to the annual general meeting where the aforementioned items are on
the agenda. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its
financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Kopy Goldfields AB (publ) (KOPY, ISIN code SE0002245548, order book ID 77457)
shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
