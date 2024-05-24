Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Kopy Goldfields AB (publ) receives observation status

Today, on May 24, 2024, Kopy Goldfields AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company's board of directors proposed that the annual general meeting would resolve to redeem minority shareholders share in the Company. Further, the press release included information that if the redemption should be approved by the annual general meeting, it would result in an application for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company subsequently issued a press release with a notice to the annual general meeting where the aforementioned items are on the agenda. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Kopy Goldfields AB (publ) (KOPY, ISIN code SE0002245548, order book ID 77457) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB