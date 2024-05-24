Anzeige
24.05.2024 | 14:03
iUSE Photography Acquires Photo Habitats, Expanding Services to New York City, Chicago, and Atlanta

iUSE Photography is a leading professional real estate photography and marketing media company serving South Florida, New York, Chicago, and Atlanta. iUSE Photography delivers high-quality photography and visual media for real estate listings to realtors in the USA through its innovative, user-friendly, custom-built Property Technology software platform.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 / iUSE Photography, a renowned real estate photography and marketing media firm based in South Florida, founded almost a decade ago in Miami, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of Photo Habitats. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for iUSE Photography, as it expands its services beyond Florida to cater to new markets, including Chicago, Atlanta, New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey.

Owners of iUSEphotography.com - Sanela Ebbeskov Jankovic and Morten Ebbeskov Jankovic

Owners of iUSEphotography.com - Sanela Ebbeskov Jankovic and Morten Ebbeskov Jankovic
Meet the founders and owners of iUSE Photography - the Property Tech Platform-based Real Estate Photography & Media company in Florida, New York, Chicago and Atlanta



The acquisition of Photo Habitats solidifies iUSE Photography's position as an industry leader and enables the company to extend its exceptional real estate photography and marketing solutions to a broader client base in key metropolitan markets.

"We're excited to welcome Photo Habitat's clients and photographers into the iUSE Photography family," said Sanela Ebbeskov Jankovic, Co-Owner and Engineer at iUSE Photography. "This acquisition perfectly aligns with our vision of providing top-notch photography and marketing services to a wider audience and new real estate markets in the United States. We are excited to serving our new markets with the same level of quality and professionalism that has made us a trusted partner in South Florida, leveraging our custom-built, user-friendly Prop-Tech software platform."

iUSE Photography offers a wide range of services, including HDR photography, videography, Drone, 3D virtual tours, Floor plans, Virtual Staging, Property Websites, and AI-powered listing descriptions www.PropertyDescription.AI, etc. With its state-of-the-art and innovative IT software platform, combined with a team of 18 skilled professional photographers and editing experts, iUSE Photography is dedicated to delivering exceptional products that help real estate agents stand out in the competitive real estate market.

About iUSE Photography

www.iUSEPhotography.com is a leading professional real estate photography and marketing company serving South Florida, New York, Chicago, and Atlanta. iUSE photography delivers high-quality photography and media for real estate listings to realtors in the USA through its innovative and user-friendly, custom-built Property Technology software platform.

Founded by Sanela and Morten Ebbeskov Jankovic, iUSE Photography is a family-owned company and a trusted partner in the real estate industry, with a team of 18 photographers and editors.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sanela Ebbeskov Jankovic, Co-owner & Engineer at iUSE photography

M. 954-516-3909. Hello@iUSEphotography.com

Contact Information

Sanela Ebbeskov Jankovic
Co-owner & Engineer at iUSE photography
hello@iusephotography.com
9545163909

Owners of iUSEphotography.com - Sanela Ebbeskov Jankovic and Morten Ebbeskov Jankovic

Owners of iUSEphotography.com - Sanela Ebbeskov Jankovic and Morten Ebbeskov Jankovic
Meet the founders and owners of iUSE Photography - the Property Tech Platform-based Real Estate Photography & Media company in Florida, New York, Chicago and Atlanta

iUSE Photography acquires Photo Habitats and now covers four different states in the U.S.

iUSE Photography acquires Photo Habitats and now covers four different states in the U.S.
www.iUSEphotography.com acquires Photo Habitats and expands from South Florida, launching in New York, Chicago and Atlanta.

SOURCE: iUSE Photography

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

