iUSE Photography Acquires Photo Habitats, Expanding Services to New York City, Chicago, and Atlanta

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 / iUSE Photography, a renowned real estate photography and marketing media firm based in South Florida, founded almost a decade ago in Miami, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of Photo Habitats. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for iUSE Photography, as it expands its services beyond Florida to cater to new markets, including Chicago, Atlanta, New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey.





Owners of iUSEphotography.com - Sanela Ebbeskov Jankovic and Morten Ebbeskov Jankovic

Meet the founders and owners of iUSE Photography - the Property Tech Platform-based Real Estate Photography & Media company in Florida, New York, Chicago and Atlanta





The acquisition of Photo Habitats solidifies iUSE Photography's position as an industry leader and enables the company to extend its exceptional real estate photography and marketing solutions to a broader client base in key metropolitan markets.

"We're excited to welcome Photo Habitat's clients and photographers into the iUSE Photography family," said Sanela Ebbeskov Jankovic, Co-Owner and Engineer at iUSE Photography. "This acquisition perfectly aligns with our vision of providing top-notch photography and marketing services to a wider audience and new real estate markets in the United States. We are excited to serving our new markets with the same level of quality and professionalism that has made us a trusted partner in South Florida, leveraging our custom-built, user-friendly Prop-Tech software platform."

iUSE Photography offers a wide range of services, including HDR photography, videography, Drone, 3D virtual tours, Floor plans, Virtual Staging, Property Websites, and AI-powered listing descriptions www.PropertyDescription.AI, etc. With its state-of-the-art and innovative IT software platform, combined with a team of 18 skilled professional photographers and editing experts, iUSE Photography is dedicated to delivering exceptional products that help real estate agents stand out in the competitive real estate market.

