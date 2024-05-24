Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2024) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jennifer Wagner, LL.B., ICD.D and Jamie Litchen, JD, MBA will stand for election as Directors to the STLLR Board at the Company's upcoming virtual annual general and special meeting on June 26, 2024. Edie Hofmeister and Krista Muhr, current Directors on the STLLR Board, will not stand for re-election as both intend to focus more time on their ongoing endeavours and directorships.

Ms. Wagner is a lawyer and a seasoned mining executive. She has amassed significant experience in corporate governance, legal and corporate affairs, ESG and M&A throughout her career in mining. Jennifer was previously the Executive Vice-President, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake") where she managed several key departments and facilitated the completion of Kirkland Lake's major transactions. Prior to joining Kirkland Lake, she acted as legal counsel and corporate secretary to various TSX and TSXV listed mining companies. She currently sits on the Boards of Discovery Silver Corp. and Generation Mining Limited. Ms. Wagner received a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University and an LL.B. from the University of Windsor.

Ms. Litchen is an experienced partner with a decade-long tenure at Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, specializing in securities law, corporate finance, and M&A. Jamie is adept at managing complex domestic and international transactions across diverse industries, including mining, cannabis, and technology. She holds a JD from Osgoode Hall Law School and an MBA from Schulich School of Business.

Josef Vejvoda, Chair of the STLLR Board, commented, "Jennifer's and Jamie's collective accomplishments and knowledge of the mining sector would make them invaluable additions. Their experiences, combined with those of the STLLR Board and Management, maintain strong stewardship of STLLR and the advancement of two cornerstone gold projects in Canada."

"We would like to thank Edie and Krista for their critical contributions and oversight during the merger of Nighthawk Gold and Moneta to form STLLR Gold. We wish them the best of luck in their current and future engagements."

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing two cornerstone gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Each of these two projects has the potential for a long-life and large-scale operation and are surrounded by exploration land with favorable upside potential. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

