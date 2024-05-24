New data draws upon ongoing research to highlight MammaPrint® BluePrint® utility in early-stage breast cancer treatment planning.

Agendia, Inc., announced today that new data on its comprehensive genomic tests will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO), taking place May 31st June 4th, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.

The presented data underscores Agendia's commitment to advancing individualized management of breast cancer and to providing support throughout a patient's treatment journey. These studies add to the already robust library of clinical studies demonstrating Agendia's MammaPrint and BluePrint effectiveness in providing reliable guidance for therapeutic considerations in early-stage breast cancer.

The two abstracts that have been selected by ASCO for oral discussion will 1) feature an investigation of underlying biology that mediates immune therapy response and, 2) will provide an evaluation of the MammaPrint Index and 3-year recurrence-free interval in patients treated with CT, with and without anthracycline. Both presentations utilize whole transcriptome data from the prospective, observational real-word evidence FLEX Study (NCT03053193).

The following are details of the abstracts that have been accepted at the ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting:

Oral Discussion

Association of MammaPrint index and 3-year outcome of patients with HR+HER2- early-stage breast cancer treated with chemotherapy with or without anthracycline

Authors: O'Shaughnessy, J., et al.

Presenter: Joyce O'Shaughnessy, MD Baylor-Sammons Cancer Center, Texas Oncology

Session: Rapid Oral Abstract Breast Cancer Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Poster Discussion: Friday, May 31, 2024 2:45 PM 4:15 PM CDT

Abstract #: 511



Elucidating the immune active state of HR+HER2- MammaPrint High 2 early breast cancer

Authors: Cobain, E., et al.

Presenter: Erin Cobain, MD University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center

Session: Oral Abstract Session Breast Cancer Local/Regional/Adjuvant

Poster Discussion: Monday, June 3, 2024 3:00 PM 6:00 PM CDT

Abstract #: 506



Poster sessions

Cost consequence model of the MammaPrint® (70-gene signature) and 21-gene signature in patients with primary HR+ HER2-, N1 early-stage breast cancer in Germany

Authors: Lux M.P., Sandor M. F., Hofmann V., Pronin D., Klinkhamer J.C., Müller-Huesmann H.

Presenter: Harald Müller-Huesmann St. Josef Brothers Hospital Paderborn, Germany

Session Date Time: Sunday, June 2, 2024 9:00 AM 12:00 PM CDT

Abstract #: 534



Other Investigator Initiated Abstracts Utilizing MammaPrint BluePrint:

Correlation of hormone receptor positive HER2-negative/MammaPrint high-2 breast cancer with triple negative breast cancer: Results from gene expression data from the ISPY2 trial.

Authors: Alejandro Rios-Hoyo; Lajos Pusztai

Session Date Time: Sunday, 2, 2024 9:00AM-12:00PM CDT

Abstract #: 573



Genomic profile in Mexican women with early-stage breast cancer using Mammaprint Blueprint assay: A retrospective study

Authors: Valdez, et al.

Abstract #: e12541



More information about the program can be found at the ASCO 2024 website.

About Agendia

Agendia is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the field of precision oncology. With a focus on early-stage breast cancer, Agendia offers reliable biological insights that inform personalized treatment decisions for patients and their care teams. Their advanced genomic assays, MammaPrint BluePrint, enable clinicians to quickly identify the most effective treatment plan, minimizing the risk of both under- and over-treatment.

Founded in 2003 in Amsterdam, Agendia is headquartered in Irvine, California with a state-of-the-art laboratory facility. Led by world-renowned scientists and oncologists, Agendia is committed to advancing genomic insights through ongoing research. This includes the notable FLEX Study- the world's largest whole transcriptome Real-World Evidence-based Breast Cancer database which aims to revolutionize precision in breast cancer management. With cutting-edge technology, research and innovation, Agendia strives to shape the future of precision oncology and make a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer.

About MammaPrint

MammaPrint® is a gene expression profiling test that reveals the distinct underlying biology of an early-stage tumor to determine its risk of spreading. As the only FDA-cleared gene expression profiling test to assess a woman's risk of distant metastasis, MammaPrint® provides critical answers that help inform the future of her treatment plan at the point of diagnosis, including the timing and benefit to chemotherapy and endocrine therapy. MammaPrint® listens to the signals from 70 key genes in a woman's tumor to stratify her risk within four distinct categories ranging from UltraLow, Low, High 1, and High 2- to fuel a right-sized care plan tailored to her biology and her life's plans.

About BluePrint

BluePrint® is a gene expression profiling test that reveals the driving forces behind a tumor's growth at the earliest stage possible in a woman's breast cancer care journey to help optimize and personalize treatment planning. As the only molecular subtyping test available in the U.S., BluePrint® goes where pathology cannot, offers critical insights that providers may otherwise have not known to act on, and gives women the best chance to return to a life not defined by cancer. BluePrint® measures the activity of 80 key genes that are involved in a tumor's growth to classify a tumor as Luminal-type, HER2-type, or Basal-type, each of which warrant distinct treatment pathways. By revealing the distinct underlying biology of a woman's tumor, BluePrint® can catch often misclassified, yet highly aggressive, Basal tumors, so women can be prescribed the most appropriate treatment from the start.

