Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 24.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Im Börsenrausch: So profitieren auch Privatanleger von der Rallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884432 | ISIN: NO0003028904 | Ticker-Symbol: XPG
Frankfurt
24.05.24
08:02 Uhr
28,180 Euro
-0,060
-0,21 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHIBSTED ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHIBSTED ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,64029,68015:57
29,64029,66015:57
GlobeNewswire
24.05.2024 | 14:58
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Schibsted (181/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Schibsted ASA
(Schibsted) published on May 24, 2024, and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Schibsted has decided to distribute an extraordinary dividend of
NOK 77.10 per share. The scheduled ex-date is May 30, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Schibsted (SCHA, SCHB). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1224787
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.