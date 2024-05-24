NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Schibsted (181/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Schibsted ASA (Schibsted) published on May 24, 2024, and may be subject to change. The Board of Schibsted has decided to distribute an extraordinary dividend of NOK 77.10 per share. The scheduled ex-date is May 30, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Schibsted (SCHA, SCHB). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1224787