ASP Isotopes and Calidi Biotherapeutics Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with ASP Isotopes Inc. (Nasdaq:ASPI) and Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American:CLDI) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, May 25, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

ASP Isotopes: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/aspi_access

Calidi Biotherapeutics: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/cldi_access

In an exclusive interview, Paul Mann, CEO of ASP Isotopes, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. ASP Isotopes harnesses two decades of research and development to produce a broad range of isotopes, serving the expanding needs of nuclear medicine and green nuclear energy sectors. The Company's cutting-edge technology positions it to meet critical global demands heightened by recent geopolitical dynamics. Financially, the Company is well positioned with a robust balance sheet, highlighted by no long-term debt and significant cash reserves. Despite early-stage losses, ASP Isotopes is poised for substantial revenue growth, with expectations of impactful revenue starting in 2024 as it ramps up commercial production. H.C. Wainwright recently reaffirmed its buy rating on ASP Isotopes, raising the price target to $5.50 based on the Company's advanced de-risking measures and promising revenue prospects. This robust outlook, combined with strategic expansions and innovative operational strategies, underscores ASP Isotopes' strong potential for sustained growth and value creation for its shareholders.

Allan Camaisa, Chief Executive Officer of Calidi Biotherapeutics, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Calidi Biotherapeutics presents a compelling opportunity as a clinical-stage biotech at the forefront of oncolytic virotherapy (OV), a promising multi-billion-dollar area in cancer treatment. Calidi is pioneering the development of both systemic and localized OVs, leveraging engineered viruses to target and destroy cancer cells while arming the immune system for a comprehensive attack on tumors. Calidi's cell-based technologies uniquely protect OVs from immune system elimination, ensuring higher efficacy and opening the tumor microenvironment to treatment. This approach has shown promising efficacy in initial studies, while their breakthrough IV-based technology and direct tumor administration methods differentiate them within the oncology field.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP is an advanced materials company dedicated to developing technology and processes to produce isotopes in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process ("ASP technology"), for the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of all isotopes. The Company's initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. With time, it also plans to enrich isotopes for the green energy sector. The Company has two isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa. The first is a facility dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes) and will initially produce Carbon-14. The ASP plans to use the second, larger facility for the production of multiple different isotopes.

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28, which will enable quantum computing, and Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American:CLDI) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer. Calidi's novel stem cell-based platforms are utilizing potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi's clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi's preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

