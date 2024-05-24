MGO Global Honors U.S. Military, Veterans and Patriotic Americans with Free Flag Promotion in Recognition of Memorial Day, Flag Day and Independence Day Holidays

MIAMI, FL, LONDON, UK, and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 / MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL), a digitally-native, lifestyle brand portfolio company, ("MGO" or the "Company" or "MGO Global"), today announced that in recognition of the upcoming U.S. holidays - Memorial Day, Flag Day and Independence Day, MGO is honoring the Nation's active military, military veterans and patriotic Americans by offering a U.S. state or military flag for free with each purchase of a flag pole kit featured on the Company's ecommerce site, www.standflagpoles.com, using special promotion code: FREEFLAG.

MGO Global's Free Flag Promotion

Each of MGO's high performance 20' and 25' telescoping Stand flag poles are designed to fly two flags and each comes bundled with one free 3' X 5' or 4' X 6' embroidered American flag, respectively. Through this special promotion, which begins May 27, 2024 (Memorial Day) and ends on June 30, 2024, customers can add a second 3' X 5' flag to their order at no additional charge while supplies last. The free flag promotion includes:

U.S. State flags (all 50 states available);

U.S. Air Force flag;

Black and Gold U.S. Army flag;

U.S. Coast Guard flag;

U.S. Marine Corps flag; and

U.S. Navy flag.

"Today and every day, MGO is proud to express our deep gratitude to the countless brave servicemen and women of the U.S. armed forces and their families for their many sacrifices, support and protection of the American ideals we all hold dear," stated Maximiliano Ojeda, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of MGO. "Stand Flagpoles exists to provide patriotic Americans with the means to actively demonstrate their own personal pride and appreciation for the liberties afforded by our nation, so we are especially pleased to be launching this free flag initiative in tandem with three American holidays that were established to celebrate and honor our country's freedoms and cultural values."

About MGO Global Inc.

MGO Global is actively engaged in building a portfolio of independent, digitally native, lifestyle brands, which are unique and differentiated, yet all defined by distinctive, high-quality products and a shared commitment to delivering high-touch customer experiences across its ecommerce and wholesale channels. MGO is currently comprised of two business units: Americana Liberty, which markets a growing, high-end line of thoughtfully curated home and outdoor products, including Stand Flagpoles; and MGO Digital, which leverages data analytics, advanced technology-enabled marketing and our leadership's industry relationships and expertise to identify, incubate and introduce to market new, authentic lifestyle brand concepts. For more information on MGO Global, please visit www.mgoglobalinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its businesses and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

FOR MEDIA AND INVESTOR RELATIONS

MGO Global Inc.

Dodi Handy, Director of Communications

Phone: +1 407-960-4636

Email: ir@mgoteam.com

