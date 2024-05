Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct Set to Sponsor the 37th Annual CIRI Conference in Calgary

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) , ("Issuer Direct" or the "Company"), a leading communications company, is a supporting sponsor of CIRI's 37 th Annual Investor Relations Conference from Sunday, June 2 through Tuesday, June 4 in Calgary, Canada.

