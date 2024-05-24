Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct Set to Sponsor the 37th Annual CIRI Conference in Calgary

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) , ("Issuer Direct" or the "Company"), a leading communications company, is a supporting sponsor of CIRI's 37 th Annual Investor Relations Conference from Sunday, June 2 through Tuesday, June 4 in Calgary, Canada.
This year's conference theme is Innovation Unleashed: The Future of IR and Investor Relations professionals will have the chance to network and learn more about the latest in the sector.
"We've attended CIRI's Annual Conference for many years and we're thrilled to be back to meet with our clients, see familiar faces, and make new connections," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Issuer Direct. "This is a top investor relations conference and we're looking forward to sponsoring and hearing from some of the brightest minds in the industry."
Issuer Direct offers many comprehensive solutions to ensure their customers' most important moments are reaching the right audiences.
These offerings include:
- Industry-leading newswire
- Investor Relations websites
- Webcast and Teleconference solutions
- Event management software
- Media Monitoring, Pitching and Journalist Database
About Issuer Direct Corporation
Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/ .
For Further Information:
Issuer Direct Corporation
Brian R. Balbirnie
Chief Executive Officer
919-481-4000
brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com
Issuer Direct Corporation
Jennifer Hammers
EVP Sales & Marketing
919-481-4000
jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com
SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation
