BioInvent International: BioInvent to Host Virtual KOL Event on June 18, 2024, to Discuss BioInvent's Lead Candidates BI-1808 and BI-1206

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV) TNFR2 and FcyRIIB are promising targets in immuno-oncology.

BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that it will host a virtual KOL event on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 from 9:00-10:45 AM ET/3-4:45 PM CEST to discuss the recently presented clinical efficacy and safety data from its lead candidates BI-1808 and BI-1206, and TNFR2 and FcyRIIB as promising targets in immuno-oncology. To register, click here.

Further details on the event to be announced.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on the social media platform X: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, Senior Director Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com



BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

Attachments

BioInvent to Host Virtual KOL Event on June 18, 2024, to discuss BioInvent's lead candidates BI-1808 and BI-1206

SOURCE: BioInvent International

View the original press release on accesswire.com