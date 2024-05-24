Inflation Reduction Act Changing Affordable Housing for the Better, Panelists Say at Baker Tilly's 2024 DevelUP

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2024 / Baker Tilly

Authored by Joel M. Laubenstein, Donald N. Bernards

Explore the groundbreaking impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) highlighted at Baker Tilly's 2024 DevelUP conference. In an article with The Bond Buyer, Baker Tilly's Don Bernards and Joel Laubenstein share insights on how the IRA has revolutionized tax credits, creating unprecedented opportunities. With over 70 separate tax credits and options to transfer them, the IRA opens doors to project funding and innovation. Read more to see what panelists across several organizations had to say at the April event.

