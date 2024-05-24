The "United Kingdom Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Embedded Finance industry in United Kingdom is expected to grow by 27.6% on annual basis to reach US$ 7.76 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 19.5% during 2024-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase to US$ 18.92 billion by 2029.
The embedded finance market in the UK is poised for continued growth as digitalization accelerates across industries and consumer preferences evolve. As technology continues to advance and regulatory support remains strong, embedded finance platforms are expected to play an increasingly important role in the UK's financial ecosystem, driving innovation, competition, and value creation. Cities such as London and Edinburgh have emerged as major hubs for fintech innovation in the UK. These cities offer access to talent, capital, and regulatory expertise, fostering a supportive ecosystem for startups and driving collaboration and innovation in the embedded finance space.
Major innovations embedded finance sector in the United Kingdom: Ever since the pandemic outbreak, the working capital demand has been on a consistent increase in the United Kingdom. The current macroeconomic environment has made capital access more difficult through traditional channels for small businesses and merchants. Consequently, embedded finance firms are raising capital to fund more businesses in the country.
In Apr 2024, Liberis, a UK-based embedded finance platform, has revealed a collaboration with Shop Circle Capital, an e-commerce software provider. Initially launching in the UK and US markets, the partnership plans to extend its services to other regions by the year's end. This move comes as SMEs in the UK face an estimated funding gap of £22 billion, according to the Bank of England, while in the US, a significant portion of business owners struggle to secure the necessary funding, as highlighted by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
As the demand for working capital continues to grow among merchants and small businesses, the author expects more firms to raise funding from global private equity and venture capital firms. This will keep assisting the growth of the embedded finance market in the country.
Geographical Footprint: Globally, the demand for embedded finance solutions has surged significantly over the last three to four years, and the trend is expected to further grow from the short to medium-term perspective. To capitalize on the growing demand in the global market, UK-based firms are expanding their geographical footprint.
Market Players: The UK is home to a thriving ecosystem of fintech startups, traditional banks, technology companies, and other stakeholders in the embedded finance space. Major players include neobanks like Revolut and Monzo, payment processors like Stripe and Checkout.com, and e-commerce giants like Amazon and eBay, all of which are exploring opportunities to integrate financial services into their platforms.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry, covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors market opportunities and risks across a range of different sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size and forecast.
It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, consumer segment, and distribution models. In addition, it also provides detailed information across a range of different segment in each sector of embedded finance. KPI revenue help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.
Scope
Embedded Finance by Key Sectors
- Retail
- Logistics
- Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Health
- Others
Embedded Finance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Finance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
United Kingdom Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry
- Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products
- Embedded Insurance in Travel Hospitality
- Embedded Insurance in Automotive
- Embedded Insurance in Healthcare
- Embedded Insurance in Real Estate
- Embedded Insurance in Transport Logistics
- Embedded Insurance in Others
Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments
- B2B
- B2C
Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering
- Embedded Insurance in Product Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Embedded Insurance by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel
- Embedded Sales
- Bancassurance
- Broker's/IFA's
- Tied Agents
Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type
- Embedded Insurance in Life Segment
- Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment
- Motor Vehicle
- Fire and Property
- Accident and Health
- General Liability
- Marine, Aviation and other Transport
- Other
United Kingdom Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments
- Business Lending
- Retail Lending
Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors
- Embedded Lending in Retail Consumer Goods
- Embedded Lending in IT Software Services
- Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment Leisure
- Embedded Lending in Manufacturing Distribution
- Embedded Lending in Real Estate
- Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors
- Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping
- Embedded Lending in Home Improvement
- Embedded Lending in Leisure Entertainment
- Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness
- Embedded Lending in Other
Embedded Lending by Type
- BNPL Lending
- POS Lending
- Personal Loans
Embedded Lending by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Lending by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
United Kingdom Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments
- B2B
- B2C
Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector
- Embedded Payment in Retail Consumer Goods
- Embedded Payment in Digital Products Services
- Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment
- Embedded Payment in Travel Hospitality
- Embedded Payment in Leisure Entertainment
- Embedded Payment in Health Wellness
- Embedded Payment in Office Supplies Equipment
- Embedded Payment in Other
Embedded Payment by Business Model
- Platforms
- Enabler
- Regulatory Entity
Embedded Payment by Distribution Model
- Own Platforms
- Third Party Platforms
United Kingdom Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
United Kingdom Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast
Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset
- Hard Assets
- Soft Assets
Asset Based Finance by End Users
- SME's
- Large Enterprises
