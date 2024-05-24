The "United Kingdom Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Embedded Finance industry in United Kingdom is expected to grow by 27.6% on annual basis to reach US$ 7.76 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 19.5% during 2024-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase to US$ 18.92 billion by 2029.

The embedded finance market in the UK is poised for continued growth as digitalization accelerates across industries and consumer preferences evolve. As technology continues to advance and regulatory support remains strong, embedded finance platforms are expected to play an increasingly important role in the UK's financial ecosystem, driving innovation, competition, and value creation. Cities such as London and Edinburgh have emerged as major hubs for fintech innovation in the UK. These cities offer access to talent, capital, and regulatory expertise, fostering a supportive ecosystem for startups and driving collaboration and innovation in the embedded finance space.

Major innovations embedded finance sector in the United Kingdom: Ever since the pandemic outbreak, the working capital demand has been on a consistent increase in the United Kingdom. The current macroeconomic environment has made capital access more difficult through traditional channels for small businesses and merchants. Consequently, embedded finance firms are raising capital to fund more businesses in the country.

In Apr 2024, Liberis, a UK-based embedded finance platform, has revealed a collaboration with Shop Circle Capital, an e-commerce software provider. Initially launching in the UK and US markets, the partnership plans to extend its services to other regions by the year's end. This move comes as SMEs in the UK face an estimated funding gap of £22 billion, according to the Bank of England, while in the US, a significant portion of business owners struggle to secure the necessary funding, as highlighted by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

As the demand for working capital continues to grow among merchants and small businesses, the author expects more firms to raise funding from global private equity and venture capital firms. This will keep assisting the growth of the embedded finance market in the country.

Geographical Footprint: Globally, the demand for embedded finance solutions has surged significantly over the last three to four years, and the trend is expected to further grow from the short to medium-term perspective. To capitalize on the growing demand in the global market, UK-based firms are expanding their geographical footprint.

Market Players: The UK is home to a thriving ecosystem of fintech startups, traditional banks, technology companies, and other stakeholders in the embedded finance space. Major players include neobanks like Revolut and Monzo, payment processors like Stripe and Checkout.com, and e-commerce giants like Amazon and eBay, all of which are exploring opportunities to integrate financial services into their platforms.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry, covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors market opportunities and risks across a range of different sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size and forecast.

It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, consumer segment, and distribution models. In addition, it also provides detailed information across a range of different segment in each sector of embedded finance. KPI revenue help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $18.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.5% Regions Covered United Kingdom

Scope

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

United Kingdom Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

United Kingdom Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

United Kingdom Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

United Kingdom Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

United Kingdom Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

