Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Holdings in Company 24-May-2024 / 14:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GG00BRC3R375 Issuer Name Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited UK or Non-UK Issuer Non-UK 2. Reason for Notification Other Comments Voting authority granted over financial instruments that were already controlled 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name City of London Investment Management Company Limited City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 22-May-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 23-May-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 6.290000 0.000000 6.290000 17006129 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GG00BRC3R375 0 17006129 0.000000 6.290000 Sub Total 8.A 17006129 6.290000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both if Name of if it equals or is financial instruments if it equals or is Ultimate controlling person controlled higher than the it equals or is higher higher than the undertaking notifiable than the notifiable notifiable threshold threshold threshold City of London Investment Management Company Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of City of London Investment 6.290000 6.290000% Group plc and is the only entity subject to the notification obligations

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

23-May-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

