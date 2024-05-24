A new report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) examines the global energy system's transformation and its implications for energy security. It tells policymakers that energy security in renewables-based systems will require multi-dimensional thinking. A new IRENA report proposes a multi-dimensional approach to energy security to align with the renewables-based transformation of the global energy system. The "Geopolitics of the Energy Transformation: Energy Security" report advises policymakers not to transpose thinking from the fossil fuel era to a renewables-based system. ...

