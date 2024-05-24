Visionary Holdings Inc. Announces Share Consolidation of Ordinary Shares

TORONTO, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. ("we", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced that it intends to effect a share consolidation of its ordinary shares at a ratio of one (1) post-split ordinary share for every fifteen (15) pre-split ordinary shares (the "Share Consolidation") so that every fifteen (15) shares issued and outstanding will be combined into one (1) share. Any fractional share of a shareholder resulting from the Share Consolidation will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of shares. The Share Consolidation will become effective at 12:01 a.m. EST on May 29, 2024 (the "Effective Time").

The Company's ordinary shares will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "GV" and will begin trading on a post-consolidation adjusted basis when the market opens on May 29, 2024. The CUSIP number for the Company's ordinary shares following the Share Consolidation will be 92838F200.

The Share Consolidation is primarily intended to increase the Company's per share trading price in order to maintain its listing on Nasdaq. We believe that the proposed Share Consolidation will assist the Company in regaining compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

The Share Consolidation will reduce the issued and outstanding number of ordinary shares of the Company from 55,368,883 shares to approximately 3,691,259 shares.

Shareholders holding their shares in book-entry form or in "street name" (through a broker, bank or other holder of record) will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation. Shareholders of record may direct questions concerning the Share Consolidation to the Company's transfer agent, Issuer Direct Corporation.

