Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2024) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBD-PA) (the "Company") is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated ATRx Labs Premium Mushroom Line, available exclusively at GNC stores nationwide. Crafted with a blend of powerful mushroom extracts, derived from the fruiting bodies of the mushrooms and complimented by clinically studied ingredients, these supplements are designed to cater to a wide array of health needs for consumers across the nation.

As consumers increasingly seek natural alternatives to support their well-being, cbdMD has answered the call with its new ATRx Labs Premium Mushroom Line. Harnessing the power of nature's powerhouse functional mushrooms, each product in the line is meticulously formulated to address specific health needs, from supporting healthy cognitive and immune function to caffeine-free focus and healthy weight management.

"We are excited to introduce our exclusive Premium Mushroom Line at GNC, a trusted destination for quality health and wellness products," said Ronan Kennedy, CEO and CFO at cbdMD. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop these cutting-edge supplements, leveraging the growing body of science around functional mushrooms to deliver effective and natural solutions for our customers."

The Premium Mushroom Line includes four distinct products, each designed to offer unique benefits:

Power: Energy & Stamina Platinum Mushroom Capsules - Engineered for those seeking a natural energy boost, these capsules combine Cordyceps Militaris and Green Tea extract (EGCG) with EnXtra, a clinically studied caffeine-free solution to enhance alertness and focus. Nootropic Mind: Memory & Cognition Platinum Mushroom Capsules - Tailored for cognitive enhancement, this product incorporates Lion's Mane, Huperzine A and a clinically studied Bacopa Moneri extract, Bacomind, to support memory, learning, attention, and overall brain health. Weight Management: Digestion & Microbiome Platinum Mushroom Capsules - A powerful blend of Turkey Tail and Capsimax, an ingredient which was clinically studied to naturally manage appetite, support digestion, increase energy expenditure, and aid in effective weight management. Everyday Immune: Wellness & Support Platinum Mushroom Capsules - Combining Chaga, Turkey Tail, and Cordyceps, this product is formulated to support the immune system, reducing fatigue, and promoting overall wellness.

This exclusive range of products are currently only available at GNC stores nationwide, offering customers convenient access to these innovative health supplements.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to premium supplements that are safe, effective, and backed by science," continued Kennedy. "Our partnership with GNC helps us make this vision a reality. To address the growing consumer demand, cbdMD developed ATRx Labs which is focused on cutting-edge health and wellness products without cannabinoids or CBD."

As both companies look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on consumers nationwide, they remain dedicated to setting new standards in the health and nutrition industry.

For more information about ATRx Labs, visit atrxlabs.com. Engage on social at @ATRx_Labs.

About cbdMD, Inc.:

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized Cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products, including NSF Certified for Sport® products, as well as a wide array of Full Spectrum products. Our cbdMD brand currently includes high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD sleep aids, and a growing collection of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures and chews in varying strengths, and our ATRx Labs brand of natural functional mushroom support. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD oil and Full Spectrum products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, or ATRxLabs.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retailers nationwide that carry cbdMD's products.

Contact Information:

cbdMD, Inc.

Ronan Kennedy, Interim CEO & CFO

+1 (704) 445-3064

IR@cbdmd.com

