IoT Node and Gateway Market worth $604.7 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IoT Node and Gateway market is projected to grow from USD 424.6 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 604.7 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of the IoT Node and Gateway market is driven by the Provision of increased IP address space through IPv6, Emergence of 5G technology, and Increasing need for data centers.

IoT Node and Gateway Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 424.6 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 604.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Hardware, End-use Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Requirement for wireless spectrum and licensed spectrum Key Market Opportunities Accelerated IoT adoption in healthcare sector Key Market Drivers Rising use of wireless smart sensors and networks

By Hardware, the Logic Devices are projected to grow at a high CAGR of IoT Node and Gateway market during the forecast period.

Logic devices can adapt to changing requirements even after deployment. As new features or functionalities are needed, the logic within the device can be reprogrammed to accommodate these changes, extending the useful life of the product and reducing the need for hardware revisions. The integration of FPGA technology into IoT devices further enhances these advantages. The integration of FPGAs into IoT nodes and gateways empowers manufacturers to develop highly optimized, customizable, and scalable solutions that meet the diverse needs of IoT applications. Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) computer utilizes FPGAs to handle complex neural network computations for autonomous driving algorithms. This allows them to potentially improve their FSD capabilities through software updates that reconfigure the logic within the FPGAs.

BFSI segment in IoT Node and Gateway Market is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

BFSI sector can use IoT technology to provide more convenient solutions for customers. IoT can be used to perform data collection in real time and for instant communication between devices. For instance, it can facilitate cashless payments using an RFID scanner to identify products in the shopping cart and mobile wallet. The adoption of mobile point of sale (mPOS) systems and kiosks is fundamentally reshaping the landscape of the BFSI market. mPOS facilitates transactions anytime, anywhere, benefiting unbanked populations and enabling temporary service points for events. Kiosks offer convenient banking functionalities, reducing wait times and freeing up staff for complex inquiries. These technologies drive cost savings by requiring less investment and automating routine tasks, allowing resources to be reallocated strategically. They provide rich data for personalized services, fraud detection, and operational optimization. mPOS systems and kiosks promote financial inclusion by extending services to remote areas, fostering economic activity and well-being.

North America accounts for the largest share in IoT Node and Gateway Industry.

The North American IoT market is poised to grow, driven by government efforts to transition cities into smart urban centers. The growing need for sophisticated IoT solutions, fueled by the widespread availability of high-speed data, will further propel market expansion in this region. Furthermore, North America's dynamic IoT node and gateway ecosystem features established players like Intel Corporation (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Dell (US), and Cisco Systems (US), driving competition, innovation, and affordability. Increasing research and development at industry levels is broadening the application areas of IoT in various industries, such as retail, consumer electronics, automotive and transportation, and healthcare, especially in the US. The increased demand for effective solutions and focus on early, accurate, and fast diagnosis of diseases has led to huge investments in technological developments in the healthcare sector.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the IoT Node and Gateway companies are Intel Corporation (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), TE Connectivity Ltd (Switzerland), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Dell Technologies (US), among others.

